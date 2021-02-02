Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)

BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

The owner of the Nanaimo Clippers drew a boatload of negative comments for going to the Super Bowl, but in a way, the Super Bowl came to him.

Wes Mussio, the BCHL team’s owner and president and a board member with Vancouver’s Non-Partisan Association municipal political party, posted on Twitter that he was heading to Tampa Bay on Feb. 1 for “Super Bowl party week.”

Replies to his post were almost all negative and Mussio deleted his account the day after he made the post.

“It looks like the media, who is watching me closely, drew the false conclusion that I was flying from Canada down to Tampa Bay against government recommendations but I’m actually living in the Tampa Bay area right now until the end of February depending on restrictions and my ability to come back to Canada,” Mussio told the News Bulletin in an e-mail.

He said there are no travel restrictions in Florida and those organizing Super Bowl week activities are advertising to encourage people to join in the festivities, “which my family will do, with safety precautions like social distancing and wearing a mask.”

Mussio classified himself as a snowbird, said he’s been in the U.S. since before the last round of new provincial health orders in B.C. and said he was surprised to hear about Canada’s new quarantine rules mandating COVID-19 tests and hotel isolation. He said he may extend his stay in Florida to try to avoid that kind of quarantine, which he said is “basically telling us we are not welcome to come back to Canada without being penalized monetarily and a loss of simple rights like not being detained against our will.”

Mussio will be cheering for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

READ ALSO: Non-essential travellers to pay mandatory test, hotel costs as Trudeau announces new COVID rules

READ ALSO: Nanaimo Clippers plead for an opportunity to play hockey during pandemic


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHL

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Petry scores 2 as host Habs hammer Canucks 6-2

Just Posted

Health Minister Adrian Dix is joined by Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry as they look on as Premier John Horgan discusses reopening the province's economy in phases in response to the COVID-19 pandemic during a press conference in the rotunda at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday May 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Dix says review launched after stillbirth leads to allegations of racism at Kitimat hospital

B.C. apologized for widespread racism in the health-care system after a report last November

The first of two massive turbines headed from Prince Rupert for the Site C Dam near Fort St. John on Jan 10. (Photo: Supplied by Tasha McKenzie)
VIDEO: Second massive turbine passes through Telkwa en route to Site C Dam

The load is 221-feet-long, 26-feet wide and weighs more than 170 tonnes

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

The Smithers Local Health Area reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 between Jan. 17 and 23. (BC CDC graphic)
Smithers LHA reports 16 new cases of COVID-19 from Jan. 17 – 23

Northern Health reports 32 new cases for 487 active, 44 hospitalized, 18 in critical care Wednesday

Dr. Bonnie Henry, provincial health officer, updates British Columbians about COVID-19 at a press conference earlier this week. (B.C. Government image)
B.C.’s 1st case of COVID-19 confirmed a year ago today

Here’s a look at some of the key dates in the province’s fight against the novel coronavirus

On Feb. 2, the groundhog takes centre stage as people around the world observe Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day and the famous animal? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: Do you know these Groundhog Day facts?

Feb. 2 is Groundhog Day. How much do you know about the day, its traditions and the famous animal?

Vehicle damaged in accident in the Castlegar region, October 2020. (Castlegar Fire Department photo)
ICBC paying out COVID-19 rebates in March, averaging $190

Refunds come from $600 million savings from fewer claims

Nanaimo Clippers owner Wes Mussio. (News Bulletin file photo)
BCHL owner criticized for attending Super Bowl despite living half-time in Florida

Wes Mussio says he’s a snowbird in the Tampa Bay area and will be in the U.S. at least another month

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Place is expected to light up with a special display for Black History Month on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2020. (BC Place)
BC Place to light up with special display for Black History Month

Month celebrates achievements and history of Black Canadians

Still from a 2014 video by science educator Carin Bondar who is running in the 2021 Chilliwack school board byelection, where she talks about evolution through a parody video of Miley Cyrus’s song, Wrecking Ball. (YouTube)
Chilliwack school board candidate defends naked Miley Cyrus parody video

Well-known science educator Carin Bondar known for using shock and artistry in educational videos

Evidence the Hells Angels are a criminal gang was 'hearsay,' a judge ruled in a recent gun permit case. (Black Press Media files)
Evidence that Hells Angels are criminal gang ‘hearsay’ judge rules in gun permit case

A full-patch member will get another chance at a gun permit, the judge ruled

JJ’s Fashion just hit 1.2 million followers and 22.7 million ‘likes’ on the TikTok app thanks to a series of 15-second “Hot Boss” videos created by Rhylan Streloff and Madicyn Dobie. Photo: Jim Bailey.
‘Hot boss’ at small B.C. town clothing store rockets business to stratosphere

JJ’s Fashion in Trail has attracted over 1.2 million followers and over 22.7 million “Likes” on TikTok

(Pxhere)
As Canadians break records with holiday shopping, 25% admit to overspending: RBC poll

British Columbians turned out to be the most thrifty of holiday shoppers

Most Read