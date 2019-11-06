BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

B.C. Lions head coach DeVone Claybrooks stands on the field during a stoppage in play during second half CFL football action against the Edmonton Eskimos, in Vancouver on July 11, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

The B.C. Lions have fired head coach DeVone Claybrooks.

“This has been a challenging season,” said general manager Ed Hervey.

“We did not meet the expectations we set for ourselves in 2019 and more importantly, we did not meet the expectations of our season ticket holders, fans and partners.”

The CFL team finished last in the West Division standings with a 5-13 record.

There’s no immediate word on a replacement.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks
Next story
Hudson Bay Mountain Resort opens Nov. 22

Just Posted

Pattison seeks total control of Canfor

Deal is worth $980 million

Skeena Voices | The innovative spirit of the average worker

Former Alcan employee Alan McGowan pens memoir of life in Kitimat, Terrace

Positive Living North seeks winter clothing donations

PLN’s on-site manager told The Interior News the issue of homelessness is still one facing the Town

Festival of Trees celebrates five years

This year the event has set a goal of raising $50,000 for two local non-profits

“Mixed Messages” blends of flowers and other nature scenes in fine detail

The show is on at the Smithers Art Gallery until Nov. 9

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Bachrach officially resigns as Smithers mayor

The former mayor officially resigned from Smithers Town Council on Nov. 3

BC Lions fire head coach after 5-13 season

No word yet on a replacement for DeVone Claybrooks

RCMP detectives at rural B.C. community of Anglemont after two bodies found

Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey says the deaths are considered suspicious

Squamish firefighter charged with possession, distribution of child pornography

Charges stem from investigation by the Provincial Integrated Child Exploitation Unit

Canada’s Down syndrome community helps teach Google how to understand speech

The project will help those whose physiological difference make it hard for Google to understand them

30% of minority Canadians experienced discrimination at work: survey

The percentage was higher for Indigenous respondents at 40 per cent

Schwartz lifts Blues to 2-1 OT triumph over Canucks

Rookie Quinn Hughes nets Vancouver’s only goal

Racial discrimination complaint against B.C. theatre to proceed

Applications denied to dismiss racial discrimination complaints against theatre, director

Most Read