Sixteen athletes were awarded with a Coast Capital Savings Leadership Bursary at the closing ceremony of the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley. (BC Games Society)

BC Games bursaries handed out to 16 provincial athletes

The 2018 BC Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge, as he’ll be stepping down after 19 years

More than a dozen B.C. athletes have been recognized not only for their athletic abilities at the 2018 BC Summer Games, but also for their achievements in the classroom and contributions to their school and community.

Sixteen boys and girls were awarded a leadership bursary from Coast Capital Savings, and chosen from over 200 applicants living in places throughout the province. Some of them served on student councils or volunteered at food banks, while others helped plan community events or fundraisers.

“The BC Games provides our province’s youth with the opportunity to challenge themselves, build connections with each other and have a whole lot of fun while doing it,” said Ian Thomas, with Coast Capital Savings. “These young people have shown amazing accomplishments not only in their athletic pursuits, but also in the arenas of community leadership and education. These awards recognize all of those achievements together, making them really unique.”

Name Hometown Sport
Abigail Betker Kimberley Volleyball
AJ Roberts Castlegar Golf
Kenedi Woodcox West Kelowna Volleyball
Zackary Kuan Kamloops Lacrosse – Box
Hailey Besse Abbotsford Equestrian
Jacob Challman Chilliwack Lacrosse – Box
Makaila John Burnaby Rugby
Nathanael Kang Surrey Volleyball
Raeiti Azarkeyvan North Vancouver Rugby
Divyan Karunakaran Richmond Soccer
Leslie Therriault Nanaimo Equestrian
Brent Merner Nanaimo Basketball
Katie Andrews Terrace Athletics
Gabe Barker Smithers Athletics
Haley Florell Prince George Rugby
Owen Lang Fort St. John Swimming

BC Games CEO steps down

The 2018 Cowichan Summer Games were also the last with Kelly Mann in charge. The former president and CEO of the BC Games Society is stepping down from that role after 19 years. In his place will be Alison Noble, who worked for the BC Games Society from 1990 to 1996 and most recently was the director of operations for the Invictus Games in Toronto.

“It is with sincerest thanks and deep gratitude that we say goodbye to Kelly Mann as he steps down from the BC Games Society after 19 years as our President and CEO,” said Jamey Paterson, Chair of the BC Games Society.

“Kelly’s leadership, dedication and commitment to this organization has left us in an enviable position moving forward, and he will be missed. It is also with excitement for what is ahead, that we announce the appointment of Alison Noble to the position of President and CEO. We believe Alison will not only be a capable asset, but that her enthusiasm and vision for the BC Games will add great value to the society.”

Noble begins her duties in October and will lead the organization towards their next major event — the 2020 BC Winter Games in Fort St. John.


