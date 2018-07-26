Kitwanga hosted the Battle of the Skeena last weekend.

Kitwanga hosted the Battle of the Skeena last weekend, with eight men’s teams and five women’s teams battling it out on the pitch.

Awards and winners were announced on video on the BC Soccer Tournaments Facebook group.

Kitwanga (red) vs Terrace at the Battle of the Skeena soccer tournament in Kitwanga. (Chris Gareau photo)

Kitwanga player just misses the net against Terrace at the Battle of the Skeena soccer tournament in Kitwanga. (Chris Gareau photo)