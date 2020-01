Swimmers play with snow during the Winter Wonderland Swim at the BV Pool on Dec. 27. (Marisca Bakker photo) It was a challenge to try to swim across the pool without melting a snowman. (Marisca Bakker photo) The BV Pool and Rec Centre hosted a Winter Wonderland Swim. Swimmers had to build a snowman and then race across the pool without letting it fall in. (Marisca Bakker photo)

The BV Pool and Rec Centre hosted a Winter Wonderland Swim. Swimmers had to build a snowman and then race across the pool without letting it fall in. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Swimmers play with snow during the Winter Wonderland Swim at the BV Pool on Dec. 27. (Marisca Bakker photo)

It was a challenge to try to swim across the pool without melting a snowman.

(Marisca Bakker photo)

By Marisca Bakker

Swimmers got to play with snow in the pool