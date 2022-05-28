B.C. welcomes world’s best skateboarders

Indigenous-hosted pro skateboarding event coming to Langley for the first time

Skateboarder James Clarke will be participating in the Generations Skateboard Society’s first 7 Generations Cup next month. (Ryan Clark/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Some of the worlds best skateboards will be ripping around Langley in a few weeks.

Langley’s Generations Skateboard Society has announced its first 7 Generations Cup, an Indigenous-hosted pro skateboarding event taking place from June 10 to 12 at Langley Events Centre.

Brenda Knights, a board member of Generations Skateboard shared that the inspiration to present such an event came from already running world-renowned skateboarding events in Greater Vancouver, such as the Slam City Jam and EXPO 86’s Transworld Skateboard Championship.

The 7 Generations Cup, which takes its name from the Kwantlen First Nations’ seven laws of life – health, happiness, humbleness, generations, generosity, forgiveness, and understanding – includes an all-terrain competition, a freestyle cup, trick battles, and a competition commemorating the 35th anniversary of the historic Mini Ramp Challenge (a first-of-its-kind event held in Richmond in 1987).

There will also be powwow dancers, Indigenous drummers and singers, a basket repatriation ceremony, Indigenous vendors, and more.

“There will be no doubt that guests of the event will have the opportunity to have both an Indigenous experience, as well as enjoy a fantastic skateboard event,” said Knights, a member of the Kwantlen First Nation.

The team has taken initiatives to ensure gender equity and the inclusion of people with disabilities as part of their commitment to make the event as inclusive as possible, she shared.

The event will feature a newly built version of a famous ramp that was originally designed by pro skaters Kevin Harris and Lance Mountain. Harris is a board member of Generations Skateboard Society and one of the main organizers of the event.

He is a world-record holder and Canada’s first pro skater. Harris also cofounded the legendary Richmond Skate Ranch that helped launch many of Canada’s top pros.

“I’m super excited to be a part of this event and to help bring back a major skateboard competition to British Columbia,” he said.

“I hope it will inspire the next generation of skateboard pros.”

Jason Bothe (a.k.a. Renee Renee) is also back as emcee for the 7 Generations Cup. Bothe is well-known in the skateboarding community for his work as an emcee at numerous events and for his roles in a number of skate-themed films and music videos.

“We’re really happy to invite the skateboarding world back to British Columbia,” said Jay Balmer, chair of Generations Skateboard.

“We have a long history of skating in Vancouver, and we hope to turn the 7 Generations Cup into an annual gathering of the skate community.”

The 7 Generations Cup will run from Friday, June 10 to Sunday, June 12 at Langley Events Centre, located at 7888 200th St.

For spectators, single-day tickets start at $26; three-day passes start at $78. To purchase tickets and for more information, people can visit 7genskate.com.

