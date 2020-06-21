The Pacwest conference has announced all fall sports have been cancelled. (Facebook photo)

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

College sports fields and courts all across the province will remain empty for the rest of 2020.

The Pacwest announced on Friday that league competition in men’s and women’s soccer, basketball, volleyball and golf has been cancelled for the fall.

League officials stated that they hope to restart play in January 2021 with a modified schedule.

“We looked at a number of different scenarios for fall competition keeping in mind the health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches and officials. Ultimately the decision came down to our guiding principle of keeping everyone safe,” stated Pacwest president Jake McCallum.

Soccer and golf usually open in September, volleyball usually begins in mid-October, with basketball getting underway in late-October or early-November.

Schools impacted by the news include: Victoria’s Camosun College, North Vancouver’s Capilano University, Cranbrook’s College of the Rockies, Abbotsford’s Columbia Bible College, New Westminster’s Douglas College, Vancouver’s Langara College, Kelowna’s Okanagan College and Nanaimo’s Vancouver Island University.

The news comes off Canada West’s announcement to cancel all fall sports earlier this month.

RELATED: Canada West cancels fall sports due to COVID-19

Nationally the Canadian Colleges Athletic Association announced earlier this month the cancellation of the four 2020 fall National Championships. Along with that announcement the CCAA also said “Because CCAA Championships will not be offered for fall sports, these student-athletes will not consume a year of eligibility for the 2020-21 season.”

As a Conference, member institutions have the ability to decide how and when they will return to sport participation based on institutional, municipal and provincial recommendations and guidelines.

basketballGolfsoccerVolleyball

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHL hockey could hit the ice in October

Just Posted

Former Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls for more RCMP oversight

Nathan Cullen says when groups of people lose trust in police, policing becomes impossible

Salvation Army reopens its doors

Food bank and thrift store are now open, but differently than before the pandemic

Missing woman found deceased

Leah Quash was reported last seen the evening of June 15

Early morning fire shuts down Smithers-Telkwa dump

Regional District of Bulkley Nechako expects to be able to reopen on Friday morning

Van Driel named BC School Sports Coach of the Year

BV Christian School coach says highlight of career is still the 2017-2018 Outstanding School Award

QUIZ: How much do you know about famous fathers?

In recognition of Father’s Day, take this quiz and put your knowledge to the test

B.C.’s Pacwest conference cancels all fall sports

Men’s and women’s soccer, golf, volleyball and basketball will not compete until 2021

National Indigenous Peoples Day goes virtual amid pandemic restrictions

People all around Canada are finding new ways to celebrate this year

Masks, social distancing make communication harder for those with hearing loss

Face shields, masks with clear centre marketed to help people who rely on lip reading

B.C. First Nations leaders ‘disgusted’ by allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game

‘Enough is enough,’ says Regional Chief Terry Teegee

Canadians working from home permanently should expect salary changes: experts

Some companies, like Facebook, have already announced changes

B.C. launches investigation into allegations of racist blood-alcohol guessing game in ER

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond has been appointed by the province to look into the allegations

Indigenous repatriation projects get new funding from BC government

Royal BC Museum in Victoria changed its policies last year to no longer collect or study ancestral remains

VIDEO: British Columbians invited to cheer at 8:20 p.m. for 2020 high school grads

‘All of us are celebrating your success and your future,’ premier says

Most Read