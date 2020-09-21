B.C.’s Chase Claypool catches first NFL touchdown pass

Abbotsford grad establishes new record for longest scrimmage TD by a Canadian

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool scampers to the end zone en route to his first career NFL touchdown. (Pittsburgh Steelers Instagram)

Abbotsford’s Chase Claypool made the highlight reels again and also re-wrote the history books, catching his first career National Football League touchdown earlier today (Sunday) against the Denver Broncos.

The 2016 Abbotsford Senior Secondary School, who most recently called Langley his home, grabbed a picture perfect pass from Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger in the second quarter and went 84 yards for his first major in the big leagues.

The Steelers defeated the Broncos 26-21 to improve to 2-0 on the season.

Claypool’s first-ever touchdown catch is currently the longest touchdown play this season in the NFL. It’s also the longest scrimmage touchdown by a Canadian player in NFL history.

.@steelers WR @ChaseClaypool's 84-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter marked the longest scrimmage touchdown by a Canadian-born player in @NFL history. @NFLCanada pic.twitter.com/u7WABbqh9V — NFL345 (@NFL345) September 20, 2020

He caught three passes for 88 yards on the game. Claypool and the Steelers next take on the Houston Texans on Sept. 27 at 10 a.m. local time.

