Almost 30 cars raced and came from as far east as Prince George and west as Prince Rupert in Saturday’s AUTOCROSS 2020. The event was held at the Bulkley Valley RV Park, formerly the Par 3 golf course. (Marisca Bakker photos) Lance Albert (BOTTOM) from Prince Rupert tipped over during a practice round but got back up and was the overall winner of the event. (Contributed photo) Lance Albert. Contributed photo

By Marisca Bakker

Photos and results from AUTOCROSS 2020