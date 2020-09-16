Junior/Senior champions Alyson Stolte and Nate Steenhof. (Contributed photo)

Alyson Stolte wins Junior/Senior golf tournament

Stolte and senior partner Nate Steenhof combined for a net 67.2 on the par-72 Smithers golf course

Alyson Stolte is the 2020 Smithers Junior/Senior golf tournament champion. Stolte along with senior playing partner Nate Steenhof shot a net 67.2 on the par-72 Smithers golf course Sept. 12.

Second place went to Liam Vandergaag and his dad Greg with net 68.1.

Max Belanger and senior partner Dennis Williams achieved the low gross score with 77.

The event paired members of the junior program with adult golfers in an alternating shot format. Both players teed off and the team had to use nine drives from each golfer. From there to the green the players took turns until on the green where both putted.

MORE GOLF NEWS: Morkel captures Northern Men’s Open

Sept. 12 was a beautiful day for the annual tournament. This year, 51 teams participated, up from 40 teams in 2019.

Stolte won a golf bag as the first place winner.

COVID-19 affected the junior golf program and how competitions were held. Charlie Northrup and Janice Malkow, program coordinators really appreciated how the junior golfers adjusted to the rule changes and were thankful for the many adult volunteers who monitored the hole play competition over the season to ensure COVID-19 protocols and safety were followed.

MORE GOLF NEWS: Disappointing couple of weeks for Smithers golf pro in Ontario

The 2020 lesson program was handled by club pro John Pierce on a requested basis. All the donated lessons are a gift to the junior program and junior player development.

Juniors are encouraged to play when they can, and as often as they can, until the course closes. Junior times are now changed to 3-5 p.m. Wednesday afternoons with back-to-school.

All 51 junior participants got to pick from the prize table and went home winners.

Malkow and Northrup really appreciate all the support the sponsors and community offer the junior golf program and the investment in our future citizens.

Submitted article


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Lawsuit alleges NHL, junior leagues working together to limit players’ opportunities

Just Posted

Bulkley Valley starts to see minor impact from U.S. wildfire smoke

Air quality improves slightly for the province as a whole

Bears and wolves to be hunted by Tahltan in B.C’s northwest

Tahltan Nation introduces predator management policy

MLA Doug Donaldson announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

Northern Health records 1st fatality due to COVID-19

Six people died from the novel coronavirus on the weekend, health officials confirm

Police look for vehicle, male driver after incident involving girl, 11

The driver was described as an older Caucasian male with white hair, no glasses, and no facial hair

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Music teacher from Terrace marks 50 years in industry

Jack of all trades Devon Muhlert celebrates milestone amid COVID-19

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

Most Read