(Marisca Bakker photo)

A big weekend of tourney action for Smithers minor hockey

The U15s hosted in Smithers garnering bronze in a nail-biter with Kitimat

It was a busy weekend for all levels of Smithers minor hockey and a great one for the U15 Rec team who hosted a tournament at home coming away with bronze.

The Storm secured the third spot against Kitimat with a nail-biter that had them tied 1-1 at end of regulation time and a win sudden death overtime.

Mackenzie took home the gold against Prince George following a goal to break a tie late in the third.

The battle for the fourth place spot was also hard-fought, a toss-up between Kitimat, Houston and Quesnel. Ultimately Houston and Quesnel ended their game in a 6-6 tie.

Meanwhile, the U11 team was in Terrace fighting their way to gold against Terrace Yellow, one of the host teams.

In Quesnel, the U13s also came away with bronze beating the home team Quesnel Thunder by a score of 8-3.

Finally, the U18 team was also in action in Williams Lake on the weekend, but results were not available as of press time.

-With files from Thom Barker

BC Minor Hockey

 

(Marisca Bakker photo)

RCMP deployed on Morice Forest Service Road near Houston in November 2021. (Gidimt'en Checkpoint Facebook Photo)
on Jan.14 at 2 p.m. John Rustad addressed concerns of the over 50 people who gathered at Brewstir's Cafe. They were there in opposition of the passing of Bill 36 and mandatory vaccines. They were led to open the session with prayer and then welcomed John Rustad, who very openly told the circumstances of why he's now an Independant MLA.
Andy Stalker (left) helps unveil the new Alpenhorn Man at the entrance to downtown in 2016. Stalker helped bring the original statue, after it is repaired, to Smithers. (File photo)
Tosh Krauskopf, far left, came in 3rd place overall recently in Slopestyle Snowboarding at the B.C. Snowboard Provincial Series in Blackcomb. (Contributed photo)
