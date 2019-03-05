Top row from left to right: Adrian Stam Alpine coach, Kathryn Cresswell Snowshoe coach, Luke Smith, Torben Schuffert, Brandon Hahn, Sandra Schuffert Snowshoe coach. Bottom row from left to right: Brooke Karrer Snowshoe athlete, Kaylee Richter Snowshoe athlete, Gale Jones Mission staff. (Contributed photo)

A bagful of medals for Smithers Special Olympians

Snowshoers and skiers of the Smithers Special Olympics squad in top ranks of B.C.

They haven’t been at it for very long but the snowshoers and skiers of the Smithers Special Olympics squad are not wasting any time getting into the top ranks of provincial competition.

Last weekend they attended the provincial championships in Prince George and then came back with a batch of top results including a bagful of medals.

Kaylee Richter had a pair of silver medals in the 100 m and 200 F1 division; Brooke Karrer was bronze in the 100 F2 and silver in the 200 F3; Brandon Hahn was bronze in the 200 M2 while Torbern Schuffert had a pair of silvers in the 100 and 400 M2 events.

The four combined for a silver in the relay.

Meanwhile on the downhill slopes, Luke Smith took a silver in the alpine Super G and a bronze in the Giant Slalom.

The team has only recently begun their snowshoe training and was more than happy with their success after such a short time training.

sports@interior-news.com

 

Luke Smith , middle, at the medal ceremonies. (Contributed photo)

