62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 3 Recap

New Aiyansh’s Phillip Clayton (#8, black) and Richard Wolff block out Kincolith’s Simon Gurney during Masters play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 5. (Thom Barker photo) Kincolith’s Micita Barton drives for the basket through the Bella Bella defence during Women’s play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 5. (Thom Barker photo) Gitwinksihlkw’s Emma Nyce draws a foul from Massett’s Camryn Parnell during Women’s play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 5. (Thom Barker photo) Bella Bella’s Myles Carpenter drives to the baseline against Lytton’s James LacSeul Seniors play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 5. (Thom Barker photo) Massett’s Willie Edwards lays up the ball against Ahousaht during Seniors play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 5. (Thom Barker photo) Metlakatla AK’s Chris Booth beats Hazelton’s Kaimen Starr during Seniors play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 5. (Thom Barker photo) New Aiyansh’s Phillip Clayton (#8, black) and Richard Wolff block out Kincolith’s Simon Gurney during Masters play at the All Native Basketball Tournament in Prince Rupert April 5. (Thom Barker photo)

Day 3 (April 5) at the All Native Basketball Tournament (ANBT) in Prince Rupert significantly narrowed down the Women’s Division and saw the first elimination in the Masters Division.

Five teams on the women’s side lost a second game Tuesday eliminating them in the ANBT’s double-knockout format.

Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Women), Alert Bay (Nimskish Wind), Massett Raiders, Lax Kw’alaams Ladies and Kincolith (Gingolx Storm) joined the Skidegate Saints — who were knocked out by Lax Kw’alaams on Monday — on the sidelines.

Today, two more teams of the remaining 10 will be bounced, while two others will be relegated to the elimination bracket.

On the winner’s side of the division, defending champion Kitimaat awaits the winner of the Smilkameen/Vancouver game at 2:30 this afternoon for a quarterfinal matchup Thursday (April 7).

VIDEO: Opening day of 62nd ANBT and evening ceremonies

On Day 3, the Masters Division saw its first casualty of the double knockout as Skidegate went down to Kitkatla who comfortably prevailed in the arena at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre 68-50.

Skidegate was previously relegated to the elimination bracket by Kincolith 80 – 42 on Monday.

Two more Masters teams will be eliminated today in Day 4 action pending the outcome of Kitkatla v. Bella Bella and Terrace v. Lax Kw’alaams games.

READ MORE: Day 4 schedule of the 62nd annual All Native Basketball Tournament

Notably absent from competition on Day 3 was ANBT 2020 Seniors Most Valuable Player Jesse Barnes, who has not yet arrived in Prince Rupert. Barnes, who plays for the 2020 Seniors Division defending champion Skidegate Saints, also earned Intermediate MVP honours in 2019 and now plays for Brock University in Ontario.

Despite the absence of their star player, Skidegate easily advanced to the quarterfinals crushing Bella Bella 111-56 on Tuesday night.

In that game, Desi Collinson put up 27 points for the Saints.

READ MORE: 62nd All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 2 Recap

Day 3, Tuesday April 4, 2022 Results

Women’s Division

8 a.m. Kincolith (Gingolx Storm) v Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Women)

Kincolith win: 51-48

Top Scorers

Kincolith: Micita Barton 17

Bella Bella: Tracy Robinson 13

11 a.m. Alert Bay (Nimskish Wind) v. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Thunder)

New Aiyansh win: 80-22

Top Scorers

Alert Bay: Norine Smith 9

New Aiyansh: Kiara Stewart 19

2:30 p.m. Gitwinksihlkw v. Massett Raiders

Gitwinksihlkw win: 50-38

Top Scorers

Gitwinksilkw: Emma Azak 16; Emma Nyce S 16

Massett: Sarah Edenshaw 17

6:30 p.m. Greenville Aces v. Lax Kw’alaams LadiesGreenville win: 78-57

Top Scorers

Greenville: Jewel Leeson 24

Lax Kw’alaams: Tina Robinson 21

9:30 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Kincolith (Gingolx Storm)

Kitkatla win: 79-39

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Billie Leeson 24

Kincolith: Jaden McKay 12

Intermediate Division

8 a.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Wolf Pack) v. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite)

Bella Bella win: 78-62

Top Scorers

Bella Bella: Blake Lansdowne 18

Hazelton: Jack Brown 19

9:30 a.m. Burnaby Chiefs v. Kitkatla Warriors

Burnaby win: 111-31

Top Scorers

Burnaby: Kobe McKnight 37

Kitkatla: Malcolm Brown 10

11 a.m. Vancouver All Nations v. Bella Coola (Nuxalk Braves)

Vancouver win: 86-83

Top Scorers

Vancouver: Carsen Martin 18

Bella Coola: Marlon Edgar Apps 38

6:30 p.m. Prince Rupert Cubs v. Greenville Noosik

Prince Rupert win: 106-64

Top Scorers

Prince Rupert: Rylan Adams 26

Greenville: Charles Leeson Jr. 26

Seniors Division

1 p.m. Lytton Strong v. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation)

Bella Bella win: 98-72

Top Scorers

Lytton: Thomas Grenier 27

Bella Bella: Gary Gladstone 45

2:30 p.m. Hazelton (Gitxsan Elite) v. Metlakatla AK

Metlakatla win: 76-68

Top Scorers

Hazelton: Kalem Wilson 18

Metlakatla: Mason Hayward 37

4 p.m. Massett Raiders v. Ahousaht (Maaqtusiis Suns)

Ahousaht win: 99-73

Top Scorers

Massett: Jordan Williams 18

Ahousaht: Qwwammi Robinson 30

8 p.m. Kitkatla Warriors v. Lax Kw’alaams (Wai Wah)

Kitkatla win: 108-68

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Jacob Thom 22

Lax Kw’alaams: Jack Ryan 13

9:30 p.m. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation) v. Skidegate Saints

Skidegate win: 111-56

Top Scorers

Bella Bella: Jordan Gladstone 26

Skidegate: Desi Collinson 27

Masters Division

9:30 a.m. Prince Rupert Trojans v. Lax Kw’alaams

Prince Rupert win: 76-54

Top Scorers

Prince Rupert: Brandon Sampson 19; George Kelly 19

Lax Kw’alaams: Will Shepard 23

1 p.m. Massett (Old Massett) Raiders v. Bella Bella (Heiltsuk Nation)

Massett win: 64-56

Top Scorers

Massett: Mike Russ 28

Bella Bella: Burl Gladstone 13

4 p.m. New Aiyansh (Gitmidiik Masters) v. Kincolith (Sons of Kincolith)

New Aiyansh win: 67-37

Top Scorers

New Aiyansh: Phillip Clayton 23

Kincolith: Simon Gurney 10; Clint Barton 10

8 p.m. Kitkatla (Gitxaala Nation) v. Skidegate Saints

Kitkatla win: 68-50

Top Scorers

Kitkatla: Godfrey Innes 17

Skidegate: Eddie Russ 12



