A soccer game pictured in B.C. on Wednesday, April 21. (Black Press Media/Matt Simms)

50 people expected to be able to attend B.C. sports games this summer

By fall, people in B.C. could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators

By fall, British Columbians could be back to watching sports in person with no limit to the number of spectators.

Health officials set in motion a four-step restart plan Tuesday (May 25), which is dependant upon declining hospitalization rates and increasing vaccinations.

Indoor fitness facilities are able to reopen Tuesday with mask-wearing, physical distancing and protocols in place prior to COVID-19 circuit breaker restrictions.

Low-intensity classes and outdoor practices and games are also able to resume without spectators.

READ MORE: Up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Sports, gym changes expected in June

Starting June 15, B.C. residents will see changes as health officials expect more than 65 per cent of the province’s eligible population to be inoculated with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Indoor sports games are expected to resume along with high-intensity fitness classes – including martial arts, gymnastics, bodybuilding, dance and cheerleading classes.

Up to 50 people will be able to attend games, outside or indoors.

RELATED: Here’s who you can see, and where, as B.C. reopens

Final phase in September

Spectator restrictions will be eradicated as early as Sept. 7 if all goes as planned and 70 per cent of B.C.’s eligible population is vaccinated, said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

“We have been on a long and tiring journey, and now we can start to chart our path forward to brighter days ahead,” Henry said.


