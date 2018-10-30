4 for 4 for Smithers Secondary cross-country teams

Once again, Smithers Secondary showed the strength of it’s running programs as it completely dominated the Northwest Zone Cross Country Running Zone Championships.

The Zone gathered at Ferry Island in Terrace on Oct. 20 with over 50 athletes hailing from Haida Gwaii to Smithers representing their schools.

The course was 4.2 km for junior boys and girls (Grades 8-10) and 6.3 km for senior boys and girls (Grades 11 and 12). It consisted mostly of trail with some short gravel road sections.

In each of the four categories, the placings of the top four students from each school were used to create the team score, with the lowest score winning the overall title for the category. In addition, individuals in each category are also recognized down to 10th place.

There were some excellent races by athletes in all four categories, with some very exciting finishes as runners sprinted to the end.

Smithers Secondary took first place in all four team categories, and brought home the Zone banners for both boys and girls.

Individual results were as follows: in the Senior Boys, first place went to Connor Block of Centennial Christian School while Senior Girls went to Cara Brawdy from Smithers Secondary.

Junior Boys was taken by Gregory Baxter from Smithers Secondary while Bridie Hikisch also of Smithers Secondary ran away with the Junior Girls division.

As the Smithers Secondary team prepares for Provincial Championships in Nanaimo on Nov. 3, the team would like to thank the BV Credit Union for their donation to assist the athletes with travel costs. They would also like to thank PIR for the volunteer opportunity the athletes were provided with, and for their support as well. Community support of young athletes is support of a better future.

–Submitted story