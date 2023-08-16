2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament makes triumphant return

Terrace FC players in action during a thrilling match at Christy Park, part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The event marked the team’s hosting debut and the tournament’s return after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Meadow Theriault photo) A moment from the intense match between Terrace FC and Prince Rupert FC at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The game ended in a nail-biting 5-4 victory for Prince Rupert, becoming a highlight of the festival. (Meadow Theriault photo) Players from Terrace FC and Prince Rupert FC battle for possession during their nail-biting match at the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The game, ending in a thrilling 5-4 victory for Prince Rupert, was a highlight of the event, drawing over 100 spectators to Christy Park. (Meadow Theriault photo) Terrace FC in action during a thrilling match at Christy Park, part of the 2023 Terrace Riverboat Days soccer tournament. The event marked the team’s hosting debut and the tournament’s return after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Meadow Theriault photo)

With the echoes of cheers and the blare of horns, Terrace brought back its Riverboat Days soccer tournament after a long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Hosting the tournament for the first time was local team Terrace FC, part of an exciting and well-attended four-day event at Christy Park.

As part of the 2023 Riverboat Days festival, the tournament ran from August 4 to August 7, showcasing the skills of seven men’s teams from across northwest B.C. The festival buzz was elevated by thrilling matches and beautiful weather.

“The tournament was a fantastic experience, made even better by the wonderful weather,” said organizer Lorelle Kluss, whose enthusiasm was shared by players and fans alike.

One of the standout moments came on Aug. 7 when Terrace FC clashed with Prince Rupert in the finals, drawing a crowd of over 100 spectators at Christy Park. The nail-biting game saw the score bounce back and forth, with Prince Rupert FC ultimately securing a 5-4 victory.

“The game itself was a real thrill to watch,” Kluss said. “Making it a truly exciting and memorable match for everyone present.”

Community support played a vital role in the tournament’s success. Terrace FC and organizers expressed gratitude to the Terrace Youth Soccer Association (TYSA), the City of Terrace, participating teams, and the spectators who came together to make the event a triumphant return.

“We’re eagerly looking forward to its return next year, with aspirations to further elevate the event” and make it even more impressive, Kluss added, reflecting the optimism of a community united by sport.

Viktor Elias joined the Terrace Standard in April 2023.

Tips or story ideas? (250) 638-7283 ext. 5411 or viktor.elias@terracestandard.com.

Prince Rupertsoccerterrace