Vancouver Canucks players Brock Boeser (6) and Elias Pettersson (40). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dale MacMillan

2021-22 NHL preview: Canucks, Lightning, McDavid, award projections and more

Podcast: Black Press takes a look at the coming National Hockey League season

PQBeat · Black Press 2021-22 NHL Preview 2021:10:08

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Daily editor Philip Wolf and Black Press content editor John McKinley preview the 2021-22 NHL season. Talk includes the Vancouver Canucks, projected division and individual award winners, player health and whether the Tampa Bay Lightning can threepeat as Stanley Cup champs.

