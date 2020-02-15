VIDEO: The winner of the Shelter Point Mixology contest is…

After more than 4,200 entries and 12,000 votes, the winner has been revealed

Bryan Maurer of Langley (right) won the Shelter Point Mixology contest with his entry, The sZen Way. (Black Press Media photo)

The winner of the Shelter Point Mixology contest has been revealed.

Bryan Maurer from Langley has won a three-day Vancouver Island getaway with three friends, thanks to his cocktail recipe, The sZen Way.

Bryan and his special guests will experience a stay at the Old House Hotel & Spa, a dinner at Locals Restaurant, a spa experience at Ohspa, a helicopter excursion with 49 North Helicopters, a whale-watching tour with Campbell River Whale Watching Adventure Tours, and a tour of the award-winning Shelter Point Distillery.

The judges selected a shortlist of 12 recipes after receiving more than 4,200 entries. Then, Black Press Media readers voted for their favourite. You can find the Top 12 recipes here.

“I jumped up and yelled and did a little happy dance in the living room,” Bryan told Black Press Media about when he learned he’d won. “It turned that whole day right around.”

His cocktail was inspired by a business he once ran, and he said it’s a nice way to combine “a tasty beverage and relaxation.”

The winner of the random draw is G. Armstrong.

To view the official Shelter Point Mixology recipe book, follow the link here.

