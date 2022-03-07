Ken Schley, left, and John Briolo, co-owners of the SS Minnow, with actor Dawn Wells. (Submitted photo)

Ken Schley, left, and John Briolo, co-owners of the SS Minnow, with actor Dawn Wells. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Today in B.C.: A chat with B.C.’s Ken Schley, co-owner of the legendary ‘Gilligan’s Island’ boat

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

On this edition of Today In BC, host Peter McCully chats with Ken Schley, former CAO of Quality Foods, who is co-owner of the SS Minnow the iconic boat from the 1960s TV show Gilligan’s Island. The SS Minnow is now based on Vancouver Island. Schley talks about renovating the boat, those who came aboard for a “three-hour tour” and his memories of meeting Dawn Wells, who played Mary Anne.

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

EntertainmentMovies & TVPodcastsvancouverisland

Previous story
Today in B.C.: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

Just Posted

Fishing the Bulkley River in Smithers. (Interior News archive photo)
Ontario man fined $1,000 for lying to obtain B.C. resident angler fishing licence

Former Telkwa mayor Brad Layton, second from left, has been charged with Fentanyl possession after stepping down as mayor in January. (Thom Barker photo)
Former Telkwa mayor charged with Fentanyl possession

Adam Kingsmill, far right, celebrates the opening of the 2022 Paralympic Games with Canadian teammates in Beijing, China. (Facebook photo)
UPDATE: Smithers’ Adam Kingsmill makes Paralympic debut in loss to Americans

BC Hydro and the Kitwanga Community Association have reached an agreement ending a dispute regarding streetlight overbilling. (Photo courtesy of BC Hydro)
BC Hydro agrees to credit back Kitwanga streetlight overpayments