Welcome! yowtz! Bienvenu!

Chamber of Commerce executive director Jill Barrowman, carver Joerg Jung and his daughter Anna at the new sign welcoming visitors to Kitimat. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Visitors to Kitimat will now be greeted by a new, more inclusive sign at the entrance to town at the visitors’ centre.

The Kitimat Chamber of Commerce and the visitor centre commissioned the work for the sign commissioned Terrace artist Joerg Jung to create the sign, which greets visitors in Haisla, English and French.

The sign consists of four pieces: the main sign, and three separate pieces, two trees and an eagle.

It replaces the sign that was carved by Kitimat artist and signwriter Heidi Born, which has greeted visitors to Kitimat for many years.

Jung started on the carving two months ago, after the design he proposed was approved by the DoK.

“It was a matter of days and I had completed most of the work,” said Jung, who heavily discounted the cost of the carving.

The main sign was carved out of Douglas Fir, from a consignment of wood he bought that was originally used on the Rio Tinto site.

The eagle and the two trees were carved from cedar, sourced from Bish Cove area old growth.

Jung and his wife Angie immigrated to Canada from Germany in 2010, settling on a two-acre lot of land along the Skeena River.

His work is sold around the world and he has been invited to a number of chainsaw carving tournaments around the world.

He has also represented Canada at the Huskycup chainsaw carving world champs in Blockhausen, Germany.

