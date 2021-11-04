Halloween Treat City becomes a tour for 2021

Smithers homeowners go all out with elaborate decorations

There were 14 locations participating in this years’ Treat City event in Smithers. This included homes decorated in themes like Ghost Busters, Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean and Nightmare before Christmas.

Traditionally, the event was held at Bovill Square, but with COVID-19 restrictions on gatherings, organizers decided to do a more distributed approach this year.

Each home worked hard to make a safe and fun experience for all those who participated. Voting was encouraged for the top three favourite homes with voting closing November 1, at noon.

The top prize for favourite decorated home receives a $250 meal card from Riverside Kitchen, Second prize will receive an escape Room Experience for up to six people at the new escape room coming this fall, and the third prize will pick up 10 adult movie passes for the Roi Theatre.

From 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. over 30,000 pieces of candy were handed out from the homes participating. Even the Smithers Fire Hall got involved, bringing out the firetrucks and setting tents up to hand out candy as a central place for kids to get started on the map of homes.

As people worked their way through locations, it was apparent how many hours were spent with the creative spirit people put into decorating their homes, and at times it was hard to tell who enjoyed the event more, the parents or children.

Winners of the contest of favourite decorated homes are:

1st Place – 113 votes – Pirates of the Caribbean

2nd place – 105 Votes – Toy Story

3rd Place – 97 Votes – Ghostess with the Mostest

4th Place – 93 Votes – Ghostbusters

The Fire hall and volunteer firemen and women handing out candy. (Deb Meissner photo)

Treat City -Theme decorated homes, had many trick-or-treaters and a whole lot of candy and fun. (Deb Meissner photo)

The side of the Sun that has the Halloween mask. (NASA photo)

Mario jumps some sugar energy out in front of a beautiful sunset. (Submitted photo)

“Aaaarrr matey, do you dare to shiver the timbres on the ship” the Captain of the pirates of the Caribbean asks the chiidren. (Deb Meissner photo)

A Vancouver Cannucks fan scores candy. (Deb Meissner photo)

Treat City -Theme decorated homes, had many trick-or-treaters and a whole lot of candy and fun. (Deb Meissner photo)

Pika Chew, the Princess, and a pirate are all off to another candy site. (Deb Meissner photo)

This little dino has to take time out to check everything, taking a long second look. (Deb Meissner photo)

Maleficient hands out the goodies and is photobombed by Mike Myers. (Deb Meissner photo)

Crazy costumes make the kids laugh and parents too. (Deb Meissner photo)

Toy Story home had a maze to Andy's room. (Deb Meissner photo)