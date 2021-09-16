Breads and desserts of the world featured in Smithers multicultural event

Deserts and Breads of the World event in Smithers, Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo) Deserts and Breads of the World event in Smithers, Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo) Deserts and Breads of the World event in Smithers, Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo) Luba Kasum (left) and Patricia Kolida greet people at the Multicultural Deserts and Breads of the Worlds event in Bovil Square in Smithers on Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo) Deserts and Breads of the World event in Smithers, Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo) Deserts and Breads of the World event in Smithers, Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo) Deserts and Breads of the World event in Smithers, Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo) Deserts and Breads of the World event in Smithers, Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo) Deserts and Breads of the World event in Smithers, Sunday September 12. (Deb Meissner photo)

The Smithers Multicultural Society’s mission is to celebrate and promote the diversity of Smithers and surrounding communities through multicultural arts, music, dance, and sports activities.

Their purpose is to promote harmony and mutual respect and recognize that we are all different but equal; to celebrate the heritage of our community and its neighbours showing that there are no boundaries when it comes to arts, music, dance, and sports.

On September 12, the Society held an event in Bovill Square featuring breads and desserts from around the world. It featured many different foods from Scotland, Syria, India, and Scandanavia to try and enjoy.

Several participants were dressed in traditional clothing and music from other lands filled the air.



deb.meissner@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter