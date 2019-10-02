Youth inspiring change

Brenda is inspired by Greta Thunberg

I can get very cynical about political stuff. Talk, talk, talk about anything candidates think we will say okeydokey to. I needed a little something to inspire me. There it was right on my TV.

Sixteen-year-old Greta Thunberg speaking to UN members about the climate change crisis. This child from Sweden spoke clearly, precisely and with great passion for all the world to hear.

Such simple speech told us in no uncertain terms about the crisis our world faces. She shamed all of us saying, “You have stolen my dreams. I shouldn’t be here. I should be in school.”

We have all seen the terrible tragedies across this globe. I ask you what are we going to do about it? Many of us are past our sell-by date, but still we can do a little something.

When millions of youth around the world demonstrated about the climate crisis I know many of you took notice. Politicians make promises and plans. Greta says to those people”you have stolen my dreams with your empty words. How dare you?” She is right about the urgency of this movement. Will we ever get beyond the empty words?

We have Trump doing all he can to remove any environmental protections now in place. He is a climate change denier. science is all a hoax. If President Obama put in a rule for clean water or air, get rid of that.

There are good people in this region who try their best to help our environment. Just to think that we now find ourselves with a coal mine planned for Telkwa. Probably clean coal. Nothing can get into our water supply. Are you sure? Just be thankful that there are concerned citizens who ask all the important questions.

I know right this minute there will be those who say Greta should mind her Ps and Qs. Can’t have some young whipper snapper telling us what to do! From my perspective that is just what we need.

Greta is a vegan. That could be used against her. She has a form of autism which shows me that so much can be done with whatever condition we have mentally of physically. Trump, of course, had to say she was not attractive.There you go, something to hang your hat on from the naysayer-in-chief. I rest my case knowing full well I will be told I have this climate change crisis and Greta Thunberg out of whack.

I don’t mind if you call 250-846-5095 or email me at mallory@bulkley.net.

Previous story
Head
Next story
EDITORIAL: We wish we could offer climate strikers more

Just Posted

Annual not-profit burger cookoff ready to grill up a storm

The event will pit members of HRSS and Work B.C. head-to-head in a burger-making challenge

Mining supply chain injects $36M into Smithers economy

Mining Association releases 2018 data showing huge impact of mining in the province

EDITORIAL: We wish we could offer climate strikers more

The Interior News is pessimmistic about meaningful climate action

Smithers Public Library plans ‘Candi-Dating’ event for Oct. 16

The speed-date-style event gives participants three minutes with many of the riding’s federal candidates

Award-winning author stops by Smithers on northern tour

Ivan Coyote told The Interior News about their newest book Rebent Sinner, released on Oct. 1

VIDEO: Driver’s rail crossing stunt caught on camera during Railway Safety Week

Failing to stop at a railway crossing can net you a $109 fine

‘We’ll keep coming every year’: Family honours B.C. man killed in 2017 Las Vegas shooting

It’s been two years since mass shooting that killed 58 people

Use of firearm cause of large wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes in 2017

Firearm ignitions have increased in recent years, according to chief fire information officer

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Canada among the top countries for millennials to live and work: survey

Canada was ranked the second best country to live and work as a millenial, according to a new index.

This flu season, B.C. pharmacies will offer numbing cream to help ease needle phobia

Numbing cream has experts hoping it’s just the prescription needed to get more people vaccinated

B.C. paramedics get employment stability in new union contract

‘Rural paramedicine’ offers house calls, increase in full-time work

B.C. records double amount of average rainfall in September

Abbotsford and Vancouver were the top two rainiest communities in the province

Attempted murder, assault charges recommended against officer in B.C. shooting

The incident occurred in May 2018

Most Read