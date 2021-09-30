Young people enjoy the attractions of the valley

Tom discovers youths who are not all just into video games

There always seems to be the complaint that the younger generation does not want to work or they spend all of their day playing computer games.

I guess I got lucky. My nephew dropped by a month or so ago. He was heading back to Fort St. John where he works as an electrician in a gas plant. When Cody was younger he was in Smithers for our wedding but we were surprised that he could make a detour on his way through Prince George.

Naturally, we took him for a float down the Bulkley and over Tatlow falls for an afternoon, back when it was sunny and warm. He really seemed to be having a good time. He said he was halfway to becoming a Smithereen. The next day he suggested a hike and I suggested Silver King basin.

It never ceases to amaze me that nine kilometres from the parking lot is this incredible scenery with goats to view. OK, I did get sore feet on the way out and would have preferred to stay overnight in the Joe L’Orsa cabin, but Cody had to leave the next day. We threaded the needle with the weather and again this young person seemed to be enjoying himself.

Three weeks later my wife’s 22-year-old cousin showed up from his fish guiding job in northern Saskatchewan. He was with a couple of friends and they had just floated the Nass.

The Nass, whoah, that is a serious river. Sam’s friends worked as guides on the Clearwater and the Elk rivers and had lots of experience, but the Nass!

They did see several Class 4 drops and boils, which we enjoyed watching from the comfort of our living room. One of the guys had a Go-Pro on his forehead and it looked exciting for sure.

The young men did not stay long, just drying out their gear, resupplying their food and off to float the Babine.

They had all the current information on their computers and I did get them to talk to our local rafter Len for any tips. The trip was set for five days and then they were heading south for their winter jobs with another memory under their belts.

Sam is on ski patrol at Mt. Washington out of Courtney. The other fellows are working out of Fernie.

I am not down on video games and I am sure they have their place, but I just love the fact the some young people want to enjoy what we have in the Bulkley Valley.

Do you have a young person story I can promote?

Contact me at tr.ranch@hotmail.com or give me a call at 250-877-1806.

Thanks, Tom.