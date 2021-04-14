Brenda calls it quits after more than 30 years of writing for The Interior News

You know what they say: ”There is a time and place for everything.”

I can tell you that now is the time for me to leave the writing of this column. I have written words to you for over 30 years. That follows years of writing for other publications such as Atlin Claim, Cassiar Courier, Yukon News, AV times and many more.

I have travelled about doing comedy routines or motivational speaking. I was CBC community reporter for a long time.

Having said all that I know for sure this is the time. I know there is someone out there who would do a great job with this type of column.

If someone does get the pleasure of writing a column, I hope they get all the positives I have had.

You have shared your lives with me, you have given me endless topics.

The bird reports were always an inspiration. I shared my paintings with many of you when you attended my art shows. You read my book.

Now as I am older and not a lot wiser I know the time and place are here and now.

My health has slipped a bit. My old hands have trouble responding to commands to get the words to you.

Maybe at the top of the list why I leave my writing is my trouble figuring how and why the world is as it is.

I don’t want to hear conspiracy theories or negative responses to the COVID virus.

I just hope those of sound and inquiring minds will do their best to follow the rules, wear a mask and wish good health for all of us.

I am thinking at this moment that I am just about to go on and on so I will leave you for now.

I look forward to seeing you when I am out and about.

Thank you so much for all the calls that have come to 250-846-5095 and the email notes that came to mallory@bulkley.net.



