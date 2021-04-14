Spice of Life

You have shared your lives with me, you have given me endless topics

Brenda calls it quits after more than 30 years of writing for The Interior News

You know what they say: ”There is a time and place for everything.”

I can tell you that now is the time for me to leave the writing of this column. I have written words to you for over 30 years. That follows years of writing for other publications such as Atlin Claim, Cassiar Courier, Yukon News, AV times and many more.

I have travelled about doing comedy routines or motivational speaking. I was CBC community reporter for a long time.

Having said all that I know for sure this is the time. I know there is someone out there who would do a great job with this type of column.

LAST WEEK: Being positive about aging issues makes life better

If someone does get the pleasure of writing a column, I hope they get all the positives I have had.

The bird reports were always an inspiration. I shared my paintings with many of you when you attended my art shows. You read my book.

Now as I am older and not a lot wiser I know the time and place are here and now.

MORE SPICE OF LIFE: Close encounter of the Bing Crosby kind

My health has slipped a bit. My old hands have trouble responding to commands to get the words to you.

Maybe at the top of the list why I leave my writing is my trouble figuring how and why the world is as it is.

I don’t want to hear conspiracy theories or negative responses to the COVID virus.

I just hope those of sound and inquiring minds will do their best to follow the rules, wear a mask and wish good health for all of us.

I am thinking at this moment that I am just about to go on and on so I will leave you for now.

I look forward to seeing you when I am out and about.

Thank you so much for all the calls that have come to 250-846-5095 and the email notes that came to mallory@bulkley.net.


