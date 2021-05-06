The Gardener’s Corner

The Gardener’s Corner

Yes, gardening is work, but take the time to enjoy the fruits of your labour

Do you sometimes get the idea that going in the garden means work? Why not take time to enjoy your accomplishments; perhaps take along a notebook and pen to remind you of things to do one day.

I, for one, am a perfectionist, and with that said, I enjoy having my surroundings in order (my outdoor space).

Living next to Highway 16, I notice people running to the post office or speeding along the highway. Yes, we all have a lot to accomplish; why not take some time off and enjoy our beautiful valley?

I just took time to do just that; when I noticed a few leaves on the clematis turned green. The fruit trees are getting ready to show off their beauty by flowering and also attracting the bees.

When I walked by the fish pond, I noticed a leaf from one of the waterlilies had come to the surface.

Weeds are the word most gardeners are trying to avoid. I mentioned some time ago how to deal with this without literally breaking one’s back.

There are tools to make this job more pleasant. My experience maintaining 20-some gardens a week forced me to find a way to do this critical job the most effective way. Preparing for weeding by having the right tool, as well as set a time limit.

Even if you just loosen the weed, they will die and nearly disappear in a day or two. I do most of my weeding after a rainfall or watering.

Gardening is hard work, and when I talk to folks, I have suggested setting a time for work, then go into the house and get something refreshing, then come out and enjoy the fruit of your labours. The result of doing too much yard work at one time might give the chiropractors an opportunity to make extra dollars.

I noticed the bedding plants are available for sale. If you are getting them now, it is a good idea to take them home, but not to planting outside until the night temperature gets to be eight or 10 degrees.

If you have space, take the plants out of the pack and divide them into small pots. By doing this, the plants have a chance to grow to nearly double in size.

Weeks before the planting, get the flower bed ready; you can remove any weeds before the planting day.

It is also advantageous to make the planting area quite wet before planting to give the young plants a much better start.

Now is an excellent time to talk about what to do if we get frost in the growing season. In the morning, before the sun hits the bedding plants, perhaps also in the vegetable garden, spray water lightly on plants. By doing this, you will wash off any rime on the plants and prevent them from withering.

If you have questions or suggestions for topics, please email me at e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

Just Posted

“Skeena,” by John Hudson and Paul Hanslow is one of five fonts in the running to become the default for Microsoft systems and Office programs. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Font named after Skeena River could become the next Microsoft default

One of the five new fonts will replace Calibri, which has been Microsoft’s default since 2007

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) was closed April 15 due to a washout. On May 4, the road was opened to light-duty passenger vehicles during specific times. (BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek Road opens for light-duty vehicles

Road has been closed since April 15 due to a washout

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

On any given day, Brenda Mallory can be found holding court in her front yard on her acreage near Tyhee Lake. (Thom Barker photo)
Spice of Brenda: Our long-time columnist gets frank (when wasn’t she?)

Brenda Mallory has packed a lot of creativity into her life

Gitxsan Nation extends fishing ban for non-Indigenous permit holders indefinitely . (Photo courtesy, Travis Murphy)
Gitxsan Nation extends ban for non-Indigenous fishing permit holders across their territory

The move comes after the province backed away from ongoing discussions with Gitxsan chiefs and DFO

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Trudeau says he is glad he got AstraZeneca, vaccines are only way out of pandemic

‘The most important thing is to get vaccinated with the first vaccine offered to you’

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Dip in COVID-19 cases with 572 newly announced in B.C.

No new deaths have been reported but hospitalized patients are up to 481, with 161 being treated in intensive care

Solar panels on a parking garage at the University of B.C. will be used to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen, the latter captured to supply a vehicle filling station. (UBC video)
UBC parkade project to use solar energy for hydrogen vehicles

Demonstration project gets $5.6M in low-carbon fuel credits

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

RCMP officers wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 stand by as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, B.C., on Friday, November 27, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. to launch travel restriction road checks at 4 locations this Thursday

Drivers who disobey rules could be fined $575

FILE – A student arrives at school as teachers dressed in red participate in a solidarity march to raise awareness about cases of COVID-19 at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. ‘should be able to’ offer 1st dose of COVID vaccine to kids 12+ by end of June: Henry

Health Canada authorized the vaccine for younger teens this morning

A woman in the Harrison Mills area was attacked by a cougar on Tuesday, May 4. B.C. Conservation Officers killed two male cougars in the area; the attack was determined to be predatory in nature. (File photo)
2 cougars killed following attack on woman in Agassiz area

Attack victim remains in hospital in stable condition

A woman wears a face mask and shield to curb the spread of COVID-19 while walking in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. CDC updates info, acknowledging small respiratory droplets can spread COVID-19

Large droplets, not aerosols had been fixture of public health messaging for many months

A picture of Shirley Ann Soosay was rendered from a postmortem photographer and circulated on social media. (DDP graphic)
B.C. genealogist key to naming murder victim in decades-old California cold case

In July 1980, Shirley Ann Soosay was raped and stabbed to death

Most Read