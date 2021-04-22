For Your Consideration

For Your Consideration

Yes, action can be and is tedious in the context of filmmaking

Thom reviews the 2019 Dennis Quaid movie The Intruder with mixed

Either something is wrong with me or there is something wrong with the way people make movies.

OK, neither of those things is true. We all have different sensibilities when it comes to entertainment. See my previous column on guilty pleasures and liking the things we like.

Spoiler alert: I will reveal the ending of the movie I am about to discuss.

This past weekend I watched The Intruder (2019). To be honest, the premise didn’t really appeal to me, but Dennis Quaid.

Ever since Frequency (2000), one of the greatest time travel films ever made, I can’t pass up anything starring Quaid.

I do like psychological thrillers, although the execution of them is kind of hit and miss.

That was the case for The Intruder.

LAST WEEK: What’s your tribe?: Overcoming prog-rock oppression

The basic plot is a young couple — Scott (Michael Ealy) and Annie (Meagan Good) Howard — buys a country estate from Charlie Peck (Quaid), a retired gentleman who is ostensibly on his way to Florida to live with his daughter.

Only he doesn’t leave and keeps intruding on Scott and Annie’s privacy. Scott believes there is something off about Charlie, but Annie just doesn’t see it. She sees a lonely old guy who is just trying to be helpful.

The first two acts kept my attention with enough suspense and intrigue and good enough writing, directing and acting to overshadow certain lapses in logic.

However, Act III almost completely lost me. Modern filmmakers, it seems to me, tend to value action above all else. Personally, there is nothing more boring than extended action scenes. They do not generate, for me, the desired suspense, just drive me to scrolling Facebook while keeping a peripheral ear on the proceedings.

MORE FOR YOUR CONSIDERATION: Can I get a chaser of Mac & Cheese with my beer, please

In this case, by the end of the second act, Charlie is fully revealed as a psychopath, so there is only one possible path to an ending and it is, of course, a drawn-out pursuit of Annie through the estate while Scott races to save her. Yawn.

There were so many opportunities for a more satisfying denouement had Deon Taylor (director) kept Charlie’s mental state more ambiguous, even if ultimately sticking to the same, albeit more circumspect ending.

For example, Scott’s friend Mike is the only other truly significant character, although more of a device than a fully developed character. If it had been me, I would have developed him as a possible alternative to Charlie as the antagonist.

Even if it did turn out to be Charlie in the end, this would have given the filmmakers more choices for a more suspenseful ending without relying on tedious action. I know, it seems weird to characterize action as tedious, but it is for me.

Of course, there are endless ways to do it, but that one choice of an alternative antagonist, would have opened up many more paths to possible endings instead of just one.

That being said, and here is the real spoiler, they did provide an interesting twist at the very last second so I’m glad I made it to the end even though it crossed my mind more than once to click the stop button.

For background, Annie is a very compassionate character who defended Charlie throughout. Scott is a pacifist with a past that has made him vehemently anti-guns.

At the end, Scott gets the upper hand (of course) and ends up holding Charlie at gunpoint. He tells Annie to call 911. She does and responds to the operator’s question of “What is your emergency?” with “My husband just shot an intruder.”

BANG!

A bit of an implausible shift in character for both of them, but at least a twist ending and people do sometimes do uncharacteristic things under extreme duress.

All in all, it’s a 2.5 out of 5 stars for me, but worth the 84 minutes.

Well, maybe not for those of you who read to the end of the column.


editor@interior-news.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
GUEST COLUMN: A strategy for forests that benefits all British Columbians

Just Posted

(Black Press Media files)
Town of Smithers issues alert for high levels of chlorine in water

Residents are advised to not use water until further notice if strong chlorine smell detected

Garry Merkel has been recognized for his work in culturally appropriate Indigenous education with an honourary doctorate from the University of British Columbia.
Tahltan educator recognized with honorary doctorate from UBC

Garry Merkel has dedicated his life to improving Indigenous educational outcomes

Gareth Manderson, general manager BC Works, and Bandstra’s Zach Runions and Steve Collins. Photo supplied
Smithers family-owned business institution sold to publicly-traded company

Bandstra Transportation and Babine Trucking acquired by Mullen Group

B.C. Finance Minister Selina Robinson outlines the province’s three-year budget in Victoria, April 20, 2021. (B.C. government video)
B.C. deficit to grow by $19 billion for COVID-19 recovery spending

Pandemic-year deficit $5 billion lower than forecast

The road to Telegraph Creek (Hwy 51) is closed due to a washout. There is no timeline to reopen the road and no detour is available.(BC Transportation and Infrastructure/Facebook)
Telegraph Creek road washed out, no timetable to re-open

Geotechnical engineers are on-site

A large crowd protested against COVID-19 measures at Sunset Beach in Vancouver on Tuesday, April 20, 2021. (Snapchat)
VIDEO: Large, police-patrolled crowds gather at Vancouver beach for COVID protests

Vancouver police said they patrolled the area and monitored all gatherings

A teacher-librarian in Nanaimo was fired in 2019 for checking out an age-inappropriate graphic novel to a student. The discipline agreement was published Wednesday, April 21. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. teacher-librarian fired for checking out too-graphic graphic novel to student

Teacher had been previously disciplined and suspended on two occasions

Former University of Victoria rowing coach Barney Williams is photographed in the stands during the Greater Victoria Invitational at CARSA Performance Gym at the University of Victoria in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, November 29, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former B.C. university rowing coach ‘deeply sorry’ after complaints

Barney Williams says he’s been committed to ensuring no other member of the roster had a similar experience

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Aria Pendak Jefferson cuddles ChiChi, the family cat that ran away two years ago in Ucluelet. The feline was missing until Courtney Johnson and Barry Edge discovered her in the parking lot of the Canadian Princess earlier this month. Aria and her parents were reunited with ChiChi in a parking lot in Port Alberni. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
B.C. girl’s wish granted as her cat came back, two years later

Courtenay family reunited with cat that went missing in Ucluelet in 2019

Expect delays on Highway 16 West due to a landslide between Hillcrest Way and Lloyd Drive on April 21. (Ken Young/Facebook)
Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 east of Vanderhoof

Single-lane alternating traffic in effect

FILE – The Instagram app is shown on an iPhone in Toronto on Monday, March 19, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
Judge acquits B.C. teen boy ‘set up’ on sex assault charge based on Instagram messages

The girl and her friends did not have ‘good intentions’ towards the accused, judge says

Kai Palkeinen recently helped a car stuck on the riverbed near the Big Eddy Bridge. While the car could not be saved, some of the driver’s belongings were. It’s common for vehicles to get stuck in the area due to significantly changing river levels from Revelstoke Dam. (Photo by Kai Palkeinen)
“I just sank a car’: Revelstoke resident wants Columbia River better protected

Although it’s not permitted, the riverbed near the city is popular for off roading

Meng Wanzhou, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks down the street with an acquaintance after leaving B.C. Supreme Court during a lunch break at her extradition hearing, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, April 1, 2021. A judge is scheduled to release her decision today on a request to delay the final leg of hearings in Meng Wanzhou’s extradition case. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Rich Lam
B.C. judge grants Meng Wanzhou’s request to delay extradition hearings

Lawyers for Canada’s attorney general had argued there is no justification to delay proceedings in the case

Most Read