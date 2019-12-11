Xmas actually does keep the Christ in Christmas

I expect to have a lot of steps over the next few weeks. Preparations for Christmas and travel to be with the family. Will keep you updated.

Since it is now December, here are some Christmas/Holiday Season items I have collected over the years. Ever wonder how we came to write Christmas as Xmas? Turns out it is from the Greeks. The letter X is the same shape as the Greek letter chi as well as in the Greek word for Christ. There is evidence that Christmas was abbreviated to Xmas as far back as the 16th century with no offence intended then or now.

In Japan KFC embraced an opportunity after overhearing a couple of foreigners talking about missing their Christmas turkey. Every Christmas there was a huge golden-brown turkey exploding with stuffing on the table. KFC debuted a special Christmas deal “a fried-chicken dinner plus wine for the equivalent of about $52. Today families order their Christmas KFC chicken weeks in advance, as many as 3.6 million orders a year.

Just found some websites that are interesting: YouTube, Amber Galloway Gallego. She does sign language to songs. Stand by Me is amazing. Another: I love birds, to watch them, feed them and listen to their songs. While browsing I found www3.macaulay/library.org. It is like a library for bird songs. Filled with odd bird sounds, not like our local chickadees, crows, finches but way strange birds.

Friday December 13, the Smithers Chamber of Commerce will be having a Holiday Soiree – “Glow Bowl” at the Smithers Bowl, 11:30 a.m. – 1:30p.m. The first half hour will be used to approve their budget. After that – delicious eats, great tunes and holiday cheer. There will be sweet prizes for those members that have a hand/eye for bowling.

Also, you can dress in your silliest holiday sweater or holiday accessories for costume prizes. Please RSVP by the morning of December 12 so they can confirm shoes, food and more fun. Cost is $25 per person, register by calling 250-847-5072. Or email info@smitherschamber.com. Note that this will be the December lunch meeting that usually takes place on the third Thursday at Pioneer Place.

Remember you have until December 17 to drop off non-perishable food items at the library. All donations will be given to the Smithers Community Services for their hamper program. Book Lovers’ Night Out will meet December 11, 7 p.m. at the Riverhouse Lounge (Aspen Inn). Drop-ins are always welcome to this community book club.

Music in the Afternoon, fundraiser for the Smithers Library-Gallery Project at the Della Herman Theatre, December 15, 3 p.m. Enjoy an afternoon concert featuring an inspiring line-up of local classical and jazz musicians while supporting a good cause. Admission by donation ($15 suggested minimum). For more information call the library at 250-847-3043 or email contact@smitherslibrary.ca

