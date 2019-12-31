Would you vote in favour of a referendum for the Town to borrow its share of the new Library-Gallery Project?

Just Posted

UPDATE: Izaiah Loring family says young man missing since Boxing Day has been found

No details have been released; family requests privacy

TC Energy to sell a 65% equity interest in Coastal GasLink pipeline

Once deal is done, Coastal GasLink will secure financing with a syndicate of banks

Unidentified flying object’s course plotted to Smithers

Scientists split: some argue it has a shiny nose, others even say it glows

Public safety minister asks RCMP for clarity over Indigenous blockade strategy

The RCMP says The Guardian denied a request for the police force to see the documents

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calling for independent review of RCMP action at Gidimt’en

Bachrach wants the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission to conduct a review of RCMP action

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Woman dies after barricading herself in burning suite in Victoria

Police-involved incident on Christmas Day under investigation

Blackface, a gifted skull and an ICBC ‘dumpster fire’: B.C.’s top political stories of 2019

Here’s what caught our eye in 2019

Possible poaching of bear cub investigated in Okanagan

BC Conservation Officer Service investigating alleged killing of cub in Beaverdell-Carmi region

B.C. to ‘embed’ Asia trade offices in Canadian embassies

Opposition MLAs call it short-sighted effort to cut costs

