Would you like to see a park-drinking pilot project in Smithers?

Would you like to see a park-drinking pilot project in Smithers?

Smithers Public Library hopeful for August 4 reopening date

Library says the opening date depends on when they can get their plexiglass order

What shaving a llama taught me about food and resource security in the age of COVID-19

The Interior News’ Trevor Hewitt was in Hazelton earlier this month to learn about food security

‘It’s hurting our town’s image’: Pride Society against delay of rainbow sidewalk repaint

The organization expressed frustration over lack of consultation regarding decision

UFO lands on Main Street

Former airport cafe moves to Main Street after pandemic closes it down

Houston RCMP search for man, woman

Concerned for their well-being following July 20 report

B.C. search and rescue groups responded to 700 calls in first half of 2020

Province announces annual funding as part of Budget 2020

No tsunami threat to coastal B.C. after 7.4 Alaskan earthquake

Earthquake occurred 75 miles south of Chignik, Alaska

Firefighters rescue dog that fell into ‘Abyss’ crevice in Nanaimo

Rope team’s slimmest crew member climbs down 18 metres to harness pet

Category 2, 3 fires to be banned in Southeast and Coastal Fire Centres

There are similar bans in the Kamloops and Cariboo Fire Centres as well

Judge to decide if accused Salmon Arm church shooter not guilty due to mental disorder

Court heard that man charged believed his life was in danger when he shot church elder

RCMP watchdog joins voices calling out ‘unreasonable use of force’ in wellness checks

Michelaine Lahaie says she has yet to hear from Brenda Lucki in response to

B.C. reports 30 new COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths

Focus on community spread in summer activities

Two U.S. boaters fined after B.C. RCMP find they broke COVID rules in Canadian waters

Tourists, whale watching vessel fined for violating the Quarantine Act

Vancouver Pride Society bans BC Liberals from annual parade after ad controversy

VPS threatened the ban last week if action wasn’t taken against Chilliwack-Kent MLA Laurie Throness

