Regardless of where you stand on pipeline, theft and vandalism are wrong

With the current CGL situation and the lead up to this for the last two months one wonders why our MLA and MP have gone completely mute.

Usually they have plenty of say on Indigenous issues and resource industries.

I may be a cynic, but might it have something to do with their general anti-gas/oil stance and especially Mr. Bachrach’s previous open support of the blockade leading Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs?

Even for Cullen and Bachrach it would be hard to defend the general criminality, flat out theft and vandalism of CGL equipment as well as destruction and damage of our collectively owned roads and bridges.

Most importantly the literal continual harassment and terrorizing of ordinary workers including the many local Indigenous workers on this project right up to purposely isolating them cutting them off from in or out access.

Regardless of where one stands on the project, workers have rights too.

Ken Landrock

Smithers BC