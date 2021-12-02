LtE bug

LtE bug

Workers have rights too

Regardless of where you stand on pipeline, theft and vandalism are wrong

With the current CGL situation and the lead up to this for the last two months one wonders why our MLA and MP have gone completely mute.

Usually they have plenty of say on Indigenous issues and resource industries.

I may be a cynic, but might it have something to do with their general anti-gas/oil stance and especially Mr. Bachrach’s previous open support of the blockade leading Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs?

Even for Cullen and Bachrach it would be hard to defend the general criminality, flat out theft and vandalism of CGL equipment as well as destruction and damage of our collectively owned roads and bridges.

Most importantly the literal continual harassment and terrorizing of ordinary workers including the many local Indigenous workers on this project right up to purposely isolating them cutting them off from in or out access.

Regardless of where one stands on the project, workers have rights too.

Ken Landrock

Smithers BC

Previous story
MALCOLMSON: B.C. expects feds to ‘make our application a priority’ on drug decriminalization

Just Posted

The Hazelton RCMP detachment. Police seized a variety of guns, drugs and a large quantity of cash after a Nov. 22, 2021 arrest. (Black Press Media File photo)
New Hazelton RCMP recover drugs, guns and cash after 5-hour foot pursuit

Deployed to Abbotsford, Smithers Emergency Services team at the Smithers Airport November 26, 2021. (Submitted photo)
Bulkley Valley Emergency Support Services members deploy to Lower Mainland

Skeena Sawmills in Terrace on July 3, 2020. The sawmill is closed this week due to a lack of logs in its yard, but the company expects to open again next week. (Black Press Media file photo)
Skeena Sawmills re-opens after week of closure

Joe Pojar, a volunteer with Hudson Bay Mountain Resort’s trail maintenance crew, poses in waist deep snow at the ski hill last year. (Contributed photo)
Vax passport required for ski hill buildings, but not for skiing