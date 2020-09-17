Women spend more money than men, but it isn’t really their fault

Marisca’s views on feminism changing

I’ve never considered myself a feminist. I’ve never felt that I couldn’t do anything simply because I was a female. I don’t think I’ve been scared to be a woman or been taken advantage simply because of gender.

However, now that I am raising two girls to be strong, healthy and happy members of society, I’m learning more about what it means to be a feminist. Feminism is the advocacy of women’s rights on the basis of the equality of the sexes. Growing up in Canada, with the right to vote and hold office, I never thought there was a need to keep fighting for equal rights. As I look around now with the eyes of a mom, I know there is still more to do to ensure my daughters are never penalized for being a girl or harassed or put into a corner.

Currently, on average, women make less money than men for doing the same job. I know I’m worth what my male co-workers are and I want my daughters to earn what they deserve when they enter the workforce. According to Stats Can women in the core working ages of 25 to 54 earned an average of $26.92 per hour in 2018, while their male counterparts earned $31.05. In other words, women earned $4.13 (or 13.3 per cent) less per hour, on average, than men.

That means women make 87 cents for every dollar a man makes.

In Canada it is illegal to pay a woman less than a man simply based on gender and the wage gap is complicated but it does exist. First of all, jobs traditionally held by women make less than jobs traditionally held by men. For example, most early educators in Canada are women with a median salary of less than $30,000 while most truck drivers in Canada are male and take home an average of $45,000. There are other factors that contribute to the pay gap including the fact that more woman work part-time than men.

There are some ways we can help close the gap. The Canadian Women’s Foundation is investing in community programs that help women to increase their income by launching a small business, learning a skilled trade, or working in a job placement. Another way we can close the gap is to advocate for more affordable child care. Parents pay on average $900 in B.C. for daycare a month, per child. While the provincial government is working toward opening more spots for $10 a day daycare, more can be done.

Aside from earning less money, women are also at a disadvantage when it comes to spending their hard-earned dollars. Have you ever heard of the pink tax? The ‘tax’ is the extra amount that women pay for everyday products such as shampoo, razors, haircuts, dry cleaning and other things. Good housekeeping found that this ‘tax’ is on products that span an entire woman’s life, from girls’ toys, to braces to canes and adult diapers.

A website dedicated to getting rid of this practice called axthepinktax.com says the average woman is charged more than $1,300 every year. Things designed for a woman cost more than the same things designed for a man and while it may it seem like it is only a couple of pennies, it all adds up.

It may all seem materialistic and all about money, but in the end it is about fairness. I want my daughters to earn the money they deserve and spend it properly.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
FINLAYSON: A Labour Day snapshot of the B.C. job market

Just Posted

Skeena Voices | Witchcraft nothing like in Hollywood movies

Owner of New Age Insights shop says Terrace has been a welcoming community

Bulkley Valley starts to see minor impact from U.S. wildfire smoke

Air quality improves slightly for the province as a whole

Bears and wolves to be hunted by Tahltan in B.C’s northwest

Tahltan Nation introduces predator management policy

MLA Doug Donaldson announces he won’t be seeking re-election

Stikine is the largest geographic constituency in the province, as well as the least populated

Northern Health records 1st fatality due to COVID-19

Six people died from the novel coronavirus on the weekend, health officials confirm

B.C. reports 122 new COVID-19 cases as health officials urge smaller social circles

Health officials urge against shaming and blaming patients

B.C. to begin publicly listing COVID-19 school exposure events

Move follows weeks of criticism from parents, the public

Tofino-area First Nation considering closing doors to visitors again

Swamped with tourists, scared of COVID-19, Tla-o-qui-aht First Nation says more support needed

Hey, Tyler from Coquitlam: This B.C. man found your message in a bottle in Osoyoos

Brad Crocker is hoping British Columbians can get a message back to Tyler

B.C. jobs minister not seeking re-election

Michelle Mungall says wants to spend more time with her family

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Prehistoric fish found near Sooke named after amateur collector

The fish lived about 25 million years ago, scientists say

Lower Mainland woman tries to unravel mystery of unwanted food deliveries

Someone with an unknown phone number has been sending orders to Amber Gibbons’ home for weeks

87 hectares of old growth forests, wetlands in Pemberton now under conservancy protection

The Ryan River Conservation Area will protect wetlands and old growth forest in perpetuity

Most Read