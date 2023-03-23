Women less likely to have health care needs met than men

Pharmacists across B.C. will soon have a broader range of abilities to help clients with their overall health needs. This is good news for a plethora of reasons but the main one is to help with the doctor shortage. There are roughly 900,000 people in the province or about one in five, who are unattached to a family doctor or other primary care provider.

That also means you can’t exactly be picky about who your doctor is, if you’re lucky enough to get one. As a woman, it is ideal to have a female physician. Someone who understands and knows the ins and outs of a female body, firsthand. I have a wonderful doctor, I somehow got lucky several years ago and hit the jackpot. She is understanding of my needs and listens to me. I trust her advice.

However, I know this isn’t always the case for a lot of women.

The World Health Organization recognizes several different issues that impact women’s health and women’s healthcare. One of these issues is an unequal power dynamic.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said an example of this in healthcare is that women and other gender minorities may be less apt to be listened to by medical professionals. According to their research, one in five women says that a medical doctor has dismissed her symptoms.

I had a woman reach out to me recently and share her experience. She said she went to her doctor and left without her needs being met.

“I have recently been discriminated against due to the religious beliefs of my doctor,” she told me. “I went in to get a new prescription for my IUD and was turned away and told ‘I do not prescribe IUD for contraceptive purposes.’ This has affected me quite harmfully as I am a victim of abuse and have had my right to my autonomy taken from me before. This felt very much the same, I felt compelled to email you and tell you my story as I have reached out to other doctors to simply get a prescription and have been denied.”

She went on to say, she feels that in this day and age, she should not be denied her right to birth control.

“Full Stop. Regardless of anything, it is a medical procedure that I am entitled to,” she added. “I am a kind person and have had good reports with this doctor thus far, and he knows of my past traumas.”

The BC College of Physicians said in all cases, registrants must practice within the confines of the legal system, and provide compassionate, non-judgmental care according to the CMA Code of Ethics and Professionalism.

“While registrants may make a personal choice not to provide a treatment or procedure based on their values and beliefs, the College expects them to provide patients with enough information and assistance to allow them to make informed choices for themselves,” the college states.

”This includes advising patients that other physicians or surgeons may be available to see them or suggesting that the patient visit an alternate health-care provider. Where needed, registrants must offer assistance and must not abandon the patient. Registrants in these situations should not discuss in detail their personal beliefs if not directly relevant and should not pressure patients to disclose or justify their own beliefs,”

The woman I was talking with was referred to another clinic, she doesn’t know these doctors and is having a hard time getting an appointment. She is looking for a new doctor now, but everyone knows that is almost an impossibility.

Where do we go from here? The most obvious answer is to hire more doctors so people have a choice in their physicians. But that isn’t going to happen any time soon.

I wish there was a simple solution.