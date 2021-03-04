Winter golf course trails a wonderful community service

Letter writer is thankful the golf club has been clearing trails for people to walk to course

I want to express my appreciation for the opportunity to walk on the golf course this winter, and to sincerely thank the golf course folks for clearing walking trails for all to use.

Myself and many of my friends have been using the trails regularly and my dog loves it. I faithfully clean up after her, and I believe most folks are cleaning up after their dogs.

The other day I did see someone with a shovel cleaning up some dog poop right where we can cross the golf course fence close to Railway Avenue.

He was just a person who loves to use the trails and he did not want to have the dog poop accumulating there because it would reflect badly on everyone who uses the trails. He considers it a privilege to be able to use the golf course in the off season, as do I.

Again, sincere thanks for making the golf course available to the public during the winter.

I consider this a wonderful community service!

Mary Lou Walker

Smithers