Winner of On the Ropes mystery profile contest announced

We had a successful response to our Christmas mystery column about local log builder and golfer extraordinaire, Bill Stephens. We actually had five phone calls and eight emails from readers who participated in our little contest to guess who the column was about.

All but one response were correct and Bill offered a six-pack of Molson Canadian for the first correct answer. The winning reply came from Malcolm Greene at 9:15 a.m. December 22, 2022, just after the paper hit the newsstand.

Bill would like to thank all those who stepped up for the contest and will meet up at Boston Pizza Saturday night February 4 at 7:00 p.m. for general payment and one drink for participating and several stories for fun.

On a completely unrelated story, I had gone off to Dawson Creek late last year and on the return trip we had to stay in Prince George. The Coast Inn of the North had been renovated and turned out to be our hotel of choice. All was in order except something was different about the toilets.

What the heck? All the toilets had been upgraded to bidets. What are Bidets you ask? Well, I think they came out of Europe and are miniature bowls with a spray system designed to save on paper. I guess after the paper shortages during the pandemic this renovation would make sense. I first saw them when I was travelling in France back in the day and had no clue as to what they were then. Remember you heard it first On the Ropes.

Today I made my third ascent on the Ptarmigan Ridge trail situated off the first switchback on the ski hill road. It is a hiking/snowshoe path that I have not been able to reach the end of as yet. I have seen a couple of viewpoints and marvelled at least a dozen serious-sized dead pines but seems my time schedule runs out after an hour and a half.

You always have to remember you have get back out before dark. Has anyone reached the end and can give me a bit of info? I’m sure I’m close.

I just wanted to complete this week’s column with an adventure from back a few years.

My friend Ed and I had decided we wanted to ski out to the Harold Price cabin to check it out for an overnight stay.

The access we took was from off Blunt Road just east of Witset. I was rigged first with a day pack and headed up the trail. Not even a block along I squeezed past a couple of trees and, lo and behold, the snow gave way and I fell into a tree well.

I was upside down at least four or five feet below ground, with skis and a pack on.

I struggled to right myself with little success until I managed to get my skis unclipped.

Then I was really straining to get out of my pack and pull myself up and out of the hole.

By the time I made it back to solid ground, Ed was coming along.

I immediately started sweating and felt serious pain around the centre of my chest.

Ed, being a first aid attendant with a penchant for reality stated emphatically, “You’re having a heart attack.”

The pain subsided after a few minutes and we headed back to the truck to evaluate the situation. After some tea and a sandwich, I started to feel better and we decided to complete our mission with no further issues.

I went to visit my doctor the next day and he concluded I may have had an angina attack and sent me to Terrace for tests.

Seems if the pain disappears after a few minutes, it’s angina, if the pain persists it’s a heart attack.

I have been fortunate to not have had any further incidents with my ticker so far, but the moral of the story is to stay out of those tree wells.

Happy New Year.