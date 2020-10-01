Vote now in our weekly poll

Prime Minsiter Justin Trudeau is warning Canadians that we are heading into a challenging fall season as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. He said that it is likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving but we might have a shot at Christmas.

Meanwhile B.C.’s top doctor Bonnie Henry said household families can still celebrate but advised against large gatherings.

Will the COVID-19 pandemic influence your plans to celebrate Thanksgiving?



