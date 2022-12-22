Who is this log builder and golfer extraordinaire?

I thought we could have a bit of fun for the holiday season and run a mystery story.

You know this guy. He’s that local guy, golfer, log cabin builder, beer drinker. Oh, that guy.

Well, back a few years I did not know him and had got into an arrangement to buy a log shell spec cabin he had built. He was going off to Germany to build a log home and he wanted me to pay him up front so he could make the trip.

Well, I had been burned on that type of cash up front situation before and was a bit gun-shy. No, we could not pay him unless he signed a contract guaranteeing he will return, move the cabin and complete its assembly.

My accountant wife was pretty good at preparing a contract, whereas, if you are non-compliant, or unable to perform, you will forfeit and return the proceeds to their rightful owner.

Mr. mystery guy had never in all his days seen anything like this document and was a bit taken aback. But Germany was beckoning and the money was exchanged. To this day he still talks about the contract and the final clause. If you are non-compliant another contractor will be hired at your expense to complete the job to the final task, installing the ridge cap.

He did return, hired Sean the trucker to deliver the logs and tow out Gerty, his beloved picker truck with a blown transmission. With Sara operating the controls, he and I fit the logs in sequence to assemble a neat guest cabin shell. Of course, we became instant friends and I hired him to complete the roof and install the doors and windows.

This character was born in England and came to Smithers with his family while he was still a youngster. His father took a job with Northern Health designing and inspecting sewage systems throughout the Bulkley Valley.

Our guy grew up as a regular Smithereen. He played hockey, skied in the winter and played baseball and golf in the summer. Golf became his love and he went on to win the Northern Open in his last year of high school. His golf skills allowed him to be accepted into the Southeast Asian Tour, and the Australian and Canadian Opens.

Through his natural northern-friendly demeanour, he met many people and chummed with several New Zealanders on the tour. In conversation, one fellow stated he would like to have a log home like those in Canada. As it was, our guy had taken log construction in high school, trained by teacher/log builder Dennis Clark. His second career was starting to take shape and after his golf tour days passed, mystery man returned to New Zealand and did just that, built a log home.

Along the way, our man has built 10 homes in Smithers and several in the area. His spec home on Railway Ave won house of the year. I have had the pleasure of working with this guy on several occasions and we still have some good laughs over the ridge cap affair.

Can you guess who this character is? Send me your response to tr.ranch@hotmail.com or call 250-877-1806.

In keeping with the spirit of the Christmas season, the first correct guess will receive a six-pack of Molson Canadian courtesy of our mystery man.

Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

Thanks, Tom.