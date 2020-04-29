Town of Smithers closes playgrounds to help stop the spread of COVID-19. (Marisca Bakker photo)

Which of the COVID-19 restrictions would you like to see end first?

Read more: COVID-19: B.C. schools expanding video classes, lending computers


Trying to write something non-COVID-related more difficult than it looks

Wet’suwet’en agree to sign memorandum on rights and title with B.C., Ottawa

Details surrounding the deal have not been released and remain confidential

Select groups of students return to class

Emphasis on children of essential workers and those considered vulnerable

B.C.’s COVID-19 death toll reaches 100; 95 new cases with nearly half from prison outbreak

Roughly 811 people are currently fighting the contagious respiratory illness in B.C.

B.C. announces funding to improve rural internet connectivity during COVID-19

Internet providers throughout province can apply for grants up to $50,000 — or 90% of upgrade expenses

2020 Kispiox Valley Music Festival cancelled

The festival society says it will use the break to upgrade facilities on the festival grounds

Should a vaccine for COVID-19 be made mandatory in Canada, once it’s created?

Roughly 60 per cent of Canadians think so, according to the latest Leger poll

B.C. surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 cases; roughly 60% of patients have recovered

Less than 100 people are in hospital due to the contagious respiratory illness

More than half of Canadian companies seeing sales drop at least 20%: StatCan

Survey suggests nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workforce

McDonald’s Canada to start using imported beef amid Canadian supply concerns

It will continue to buy as much Canadian beef as possible and supplement the remainder with imports

VIDEO: Aerial tour of flooding in Williams Lake area

Thanks to Wayne Peterson, the Tribune is providing an aerial view

COVID-19: ’Rebooting B.C.’ means carefully reopening business

Poultry plants show need for workplace efforts, Adrian Dix says

Canada’s dairy processors to lose $100M if USMCA takes effect in July: Plett

‘We’re not talking small adjustments,” says Mathieu Frigon, CEO of the Dairy Processors Association of Canada

100-year-old gravestones vandalized at Surrey Centre Cemetery

Headstones of local pioneers toppled in Cloverdale

LandlordBC calls for province to increase COVID-19 rent supplement

Many renters are paying more than 30 per cent of their income on rent, making $300-$500 too low, association says

