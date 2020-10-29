Editorial

Which is it?

The health authorities are starting to promote flu shots but some of have to pay for it.

Is anybody else getting mixed messages?

The health authorities are starting to promote and administer seasonal influenza vaccines.

In any given year, everyone is encouraged to get vaccinated.

We are told that it is important, not just to either prevent us individually from getting it or reduce the severity of it, but to protect the community.

Herd (or community) immunity it is sometimes called. The more people who are vaccinated the more effective in preventing the spread.

We are told, this is particularly important this year amid the resurgence of the SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.

Health authorities are rightfully worried about the health system becoming overwhelmed. They certainly do not need a bad flu season on top of the coronavirus pandemic.

We are told there is plenty of flu vaccine to go around for everybody who wants it.

Uptake of the offer is never anywhere near the percentages needed for truly effective community immunity, but there are signs demand is higher in 2020.

This could be really good news on top of everybody taking other measures (handwashing, physical distancing, masks etc.).

Flu kills an average of 3,500 people in Canada each year.

It’s no wonder they are encouraging us to get it.

The only problem is, if you don’t fall into specific high-risk groups, you’re going to have to pay for it.

There are already enough impediments to people getting vaccinated for flu ranging from pure laziness to misinformation spread around by the anti-vax crowd.

Encouraging people to get it, but then adding a financial burden to it for those who may already be inclined to pass seems really counterproductive.

So, we have to ask the powers that be:

Which is it, do you want us to get vaccinated or not?

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19 and influenza update from Bulkley Valley medical staff

Just Posted

Medical staff at Bulkley Valley District Hospital urge everyone to continue to follow public health guidelines to combat the spread of coronavirus. (File photo)
COVID-19 and influenza update from Bulkley Valley medical staff

Local MDs urge vaccinations and mask wearing to combat virus duo

This photo of approximately 10 years ago shows Laureen Fabian, on the left, and daughter Caterina Andrews. Fabian went missing last October and her daughter is looking for answers. (Contributed photo)
Laureen Fabian’s disappearance remains a mystery

It’s been a year since she went missing

“We have to make a call out to address this now so our people don’t have to feel fearful,” said Tribal Chief Mina Holmes. (Carrier Sekani Tribal Council Facebook photo)
Carrier Sekani Tribal Council seeks Indigenous-led task force in northern B.C. hospitals

Request made in an open letter to federal minister Carolyn Bennett

NDP headquarters on election night, Oct. 24, 2020. (Katya Slepian/Black Press Media)
ELECTION 2020: Live blog from B.C. party headquarters

BC NDP projected to win majority government – but celebrations will look different this election

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau outlines her party's climate action platform at Nanaimo's Vancouver Island Conference Centre earlier this month. (News Bulletin file photo)
Green leader Furstenau declared victor in her home riding on Vancouver Island

Cowichan Valley voters elect freshly minted party leader for her second term

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates the COVID-19 situation, B.C. legislature, Oct. 26, 2020. (B.C. government)
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

An untitled Emily Carr painting of Finlayson Point was donated to the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria by brothers Ian and Andrew Burchett. The painting had been in their family for several decades. (Courtesy of the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria)
Never before seen painting by famed B.C. artist Emily Carr gifted to Victoria gallery

Painting among several donated to Art Gallery of Greater Victoria

The B.C. Centre for Disease control is telling people to keep an eye out for the poisonous death cap mushroom, which thrives in fall weather conditions. (Paul Kroeger/BCCDC)
Highly poisonous death cap mushroom discovered in Comox

This marks first discovery on Vancouver Island outside Greater Victoria area

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

100 Mile Conservation officer Joel Kline gingerly holds an injured but very much alive bald eagle after extracting him from a motorist’s minivan. (Photo submitted)
Rescued bald eagle that came to life in B.C. man’s car had lead poisoning

Bird is on medication and recovering in rehab centre

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of B.C., was presented with the first poppy of the Royal Canadian Legion’s 2020 Poppy Campaign on Wednesday. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)
PHOTOS: B.C. Lieutenant Governor receives first poppy to kick off 2020 campaign

Janet Austin ‘honour and a privileged’ to receive the poppy

Premier-elect John Horgan and cabinet ministers are sworn in for the first time at Government House in Victoria, July 18, 2017. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)
Pandemic payments have to wait for B.C. vote count, swearing-in

Small businesses advised to apply even if they don’t qualify

A raccoon paid a visit to a Toronto Tim Hortons on Oct. 22, 2020. (shecallsmedrew/Twitter)
Who are you calling a trash panda? Raccoon takes a shift at Toronto Tim Hortons

Tim Hortons said animal control was called as soon they saw the surprise visitor

Most Read