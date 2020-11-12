Gardeners Corner

What you need to get your winter seedlings going

Eric outlines how he does bedding plants plus a tip on getting Christmas cacti to bloom on time

Growing your own bedding plants from seeds for your flower show or the vegetable garden, can be an exiting way to spend the winter months, but what would be involved in this?

First, you need seeds, soil, a flat for the potting soil, heat and the right amount of moisture.

I wrote about seeds last week, so let us look at what kind of soil to get. You also need to plan for transplanting the seedlings.

It is cheaper to purchase a large bag of potting soil. I don’t buy any, but make my own, by mixing leaves and grass clippings over the summer month making compost, mixed with on-third fine sand.

For heat, purchase a heat mat; they come with a preset thermostat at abut 25C. Then I use a digital heat mat thermostat controller for seed germination.

I plug the heat mat in to the controller and insert the censor into the soil, to adjust the heat.

For light, I use two kinds, one for seed germination, an LED grow light, white sun, like Plant Light Bulb, attached to a goose neck lamp and a four-foot fluorescent fixture with grow light, to be used when three quarters of the seeds have germinated.

This last one is to be installed in a room where to temperature can be kept close to 50-60F.

It is of utmost importance the seedlings be moved into this room and kept here, until one month before planting time, or they will grow leggy.

You will also need the following: At least one standard propagation tray, a mesh tray 10” x 20”, the same as the ones you get when buying bedding plant.

I use the mesh tray for the soil, with a piece of newspaper in the bottom

A piece of glass large enough to cover the flat and planting soil.

A moisture metre and a fine spray bottle, for watering the seedlings.

Will get into seeding next week.

Some weeks ago, I decided to repot my Christmas cactuses, most overdue. The result is they all began to set buds and are now in full bloom.

If you have one, place it in a dark cool room with no water.

Then, bring the cactus up and place it in a sunny window sill three weeks before Christmas.

You noticed I called them Christmas cactus; I have learned they will flower several times year, if you treat them accordingly.

It you have any questions, or suggestions for topics, please email me: e.jacobsen85@yahoo.com

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Just Posted

Field of Memorial Wreaths
Smithers remembers

People gathered virtually and in person for the Legion’s ceremony

Birch poppies
Wet’suwet’en artist makes poppies out of birch bark

Charrine Lace wants to honour Indigenous veterans

A person perished in the cab of semi at the gas station at the junction of Highways 16 and 37 Nov. 7. (Facebook photo)
Unnamed individual perishes in vehicle fire near Hazeltons

Police are not treating the death as suspicious: RCMP spokesperson

Project engineer Elise Chow-Stiefvater works on Coastal GasLink’s Kitimat site. (Coastal GasLink)
More B.C. LNG can help recovery from COVID-19, study says

Conference Board of Canada calls for incentives

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden removes his face mask as he arrives to speak, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Democrat Joe Biden to be the 46th president of the United States in historic election

Trump refuses to concede, threatening further legal action on ballot counting

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. records another 525 COVID-19 cases, three deaths

Urban restrictions aimed at bending curve back down

NRGH. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak reported at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health says five staff members on one Nanaimo unit have tested positive

Heather Maling and crash researcher Radovan Zivanovic searching for small pieces from the crash site where Officer Henry Carruthers, of Trail, was killed in the Second World War. Photo: Submitted
Remembering a young man from Trail who went to war and never came home

Henry Carruthers is buried in the Belgrade War Cemetery in Serbia.

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

This image released by Hulu shows activist Greta Thunberg in a scene from the documentary “I Am Greta.” The film premieres Friday on Hulu. (Hulu via AP)
Greta Thunberg on 2 very surreal years of protest and fame

‘I Am Greta,’ which debuts Friday on Hulu, is the first documentary to chart the meteoric rise of Thunberg

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
‘We don’t want to shut people down’ for COVID-19, John Horgan says

WorkSafeBC targets inspections to higher-risk Metro businesses

A woman lays flowers following Remembrance Day ceremonies at God’s Acre Veteran’s Cemetery in Victoria, B.C., on Sunday, November 11, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
There are plenty of ways to honour Remembrance Day without visiting cenotaphs

Many Legion branches looking to livestreaming and virtual ceremonies amid COVID-19

Specimens to be tested for COVID-19 are seen at LifeLabs after being logged upon receipt at the company’s lab, in Surrey, B.C., on March 26, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
VIDEO: Trudeau urges provinces to ask for help as COVID-19 cases surge

On average, about 3,800 cases have been reported each day in the past week

Most Read