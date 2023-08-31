Although inevitably vacations seem too short, at least I can say I don’t feel like I need a vacation from my vacation this time.

We were 11 days and 5,500 kilometres on the road through B.C. Alberta and Saskatchewan and packed in a ton of activities and fun, but got back with four days to spare. Four glorious days of complete relaxation to wind down from an amazing action-packed holiday.

Traditionally, I write a ‘How I spent my summer vacation’ column in the spirit of back to school which is coming right up next week.

This one is more of a ‘What I noticed on my summer vacation’ kind of piece.

Things have changed a lot in the post-COVID world.

The main thing is how outrageously priced pretty much everything is. Even fast food has gotten to the point that, with two adults and two children, you can’t get out of a place for less than $60 or $70.

A proper sit-down restaurant? Forget about it. Even without alcohol, it’s well over $100 especially after you factor in a tip.

Speaking of tips, since when has the standard tip gone up to 20 per cent? It’s very helpful that POS machines give you a few quick-pick options so you don’t have to manually put in a percentage or amount, but now instead of 10 per cent (mediocre service), 15 per cent (good service) and 20 per cent (exceptional service) it’s 18, 20 and 25.

I get that service industry people are probably feeling the wage crunch, but so are we all.

The other thing is, I don’t ever remember so many things being out of service. Pretty much everywhere we went something — whether it was a swimming pool, a waffle maker, or a smoothie machine — was on the fritz.

At one point, at a Starbucks, the espresso machine was broken. Your business is based on espresso, why are you even open?

Furthermore, there doesn’t seem to be any urgency to get things fixed anymore. Maybe it’s because everyone is so short-staffed that businesses just can’t find anyone to fix things in a timely manner.

But there’s also no thought about compensation anymore either. We chose your hotel because you advertised you have a pool. It’s not open. What are you going to do for us?

Nothing.

I wrote about this after our last holiday as well, when Air Canada screwed us over big time and then didn’t even try to do anything to make it right.

In any event, we had resolved long before we left on this road trip that we weren’t going to worry about the money and that we would roll with any punches that came our way and just have a great time.

And that’s exactly what we did.

There are also a lot of great things about the post-COVID world and we took full advantage of them.



editor@interior-news.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter