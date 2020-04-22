What are you doing to prepare for wildfire season?
Planning underway for this year’s forest fire season while under a public health emergency
Open fire prohibitions came into effect on April 16.
Last two regular council meetings have been difficult for both councillors and public to participate
A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed
Smithers docs advise it is not time to start bending social distancing and self-isolation rules
Brenda Shaffer will have another 24 hours to properly apply for residency
How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event
Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate
2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation
Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people
Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement
Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says
Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon
‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’
‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’
Hospitalized patients rose slightly to 109
Vancouver Health Authority has declared an outbreak at the facility
Rigorous testing done first, Health Minister Adrian Dix says
Cargill’s High River plant, which employs about 2,000 workers, has 360 cases of the novel coronavirus
Trudeau said there are limits to how long an aircraft is allowed to wait on the ground in China
Fifty-four per cent said they trusted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau