What are you doing to prepare for wildfire season?

Planning underway for this year’s forest fire season while under a public health emergency


Open fire prohibitions came into effect on April 16.

Telkwa struggles with business of governing due to pandemic

Last two regular council meetings have been difficult for both councillors and public to participate

Area food banks receiving emergency grants in response to COVID-19 impacts

A provincial grant has been the first to be distributed

April 16 update from local medical staff

Smithers docs advise it is not time to start bending social distancing and self-isolation rules

Woman served eviction notice from homeless camp receives a reprieve

Brenda Shaffer will have another 24 hours to properly apply for residency

VIDEO: After the Boston Marathon got postponed, two B.C. runners held their own race

How two Langley runners who qualified for the Boston Marathon staged a home-grown event

Released prisoner tests positive for COVID-19, exposes Tl’etinqox First Nations community to virus

Chief Joe Alphonse asks residents of rural community to stay within their homes and self-isolate

B.C.’s Ride to Conquer Cancer postponed until 2021

2,100 riders had signed up for the massive annual fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation

Guide dogs lack social distancing skills, public asked to assist when necessary

Dogs trained to take most efficient route meaning they could jump the line, brush against people

B.C. boy finds internet fame after 3D printing ear guards for doctors and nurses

Quinn Callander, 12, inadvertently starts international movement

Businesses must be part of the re-opening plan when COVID-19 rules relax: Dr. Henry

Staying home when sick will be key, B.C.’s top doctor says

Patients returning to B.C. hospitals as COVID-19 cases level off

Emergency visits rebounding, scheduled surgeries soon

Keep your dog away from postal workers: Canada Post

‘As much as we love our furry friends, they are protective of their home and their family’

RCMP launch investigation following alleged attack on Tiny House Warriors camp

‘They desecrated the memorial to the murdered and missing women’

