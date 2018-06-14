What about Muheim?

Writer wonders what can be done to help what she sees as a Muheim school in need of upgrading.

Editor:

After seeing the plans for Walnut Park, my immediate question was, “What about Muheim?”

It’s older than Walnut Park and built on a swamp. No matter how well the interior is cleaned and shined, it still looks old, shabby and outdated. The mould and rodent problems are also a huge health concern.

I thought perhaps Muheim would be closed, and all elementary students accommodated at Walnut Park. Obviously not, if Walnut Park is only able to hold 440 students.

So what are the plans for Muheim? Just a new playground in compensation? Or is it simply the forgotten school on the wrong side of the tracks?

Concerned and curious.

Anne Lauderdale

Smithers

Previous story
Stand for water

Just Posted

Toboggan Creek Fish Hatchery encourages community involvement

Hatchery hosting a garage sale / open house / BBQ fundraiser this weekend.

Proposed $45-million South Hazelton pellet plant

GDC plans to build largest plant of its kind in North America and ship to Asia from Prince Rupert.

Family reunion almost 50 years in the making

Adopted Norwegian man finds his biological mother in Endako.

Craft beer drinkers rejoice: another brewery is coming to town

Smithers Brewing Company will have eight styles of beer such as strawberry rhubarb on tap at launch.

Skeena First Nations push for full closure of recreational fishery

Eight First Nations on the Skeena River watershed say DFO’s chinook restrictions isn’t enough

B.C. man charged after possessing fawn

B.C. Conservation Officer Service says leave newborn deer alone

FIFA World Cup begins today, get caught up on our last preview with Group H

Colombia’s James Rodriguez poised to repeat his success from 2014 World Cup in Group H

You can own a castle in Vancouver – for $2.3 million

Head-turning home up for sale in Fraserhood neighbourhood

B.C. woman completes highline walk in heels

Mia Noblet and two other athletes were invited to try a tricky walk in China

Federal agriculture minister doesn’t close door on tweaking supply management

U.S. has made it clear it wants Canada’s control over price, supplies of dairy, eggs, chicken gone

Halifax 12-year-old called 911 to complain about their salad, RCMP say

Mounties say dispatchers received a call just before 10 p.m. Tuesday

Duchess Meghan makes first joint appearance with queen

The queen and the Duchess of Sussex, as Markle is now known, travelled by a special royal train

Calls for better truck driver training after overpass crash blocks B.C. highway

Trucking association president says some schools aren’t fully training drivers

North Okanagan-Shuswap school bus involved in highway collision

Multi-vehicle collision injures several, though nobody on bus was hurt;

Most Read