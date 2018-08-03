Editor,
Re: ‘63 years a Smithereen’ published July 25:
Since prehistoric times, every older generation bemoans the younger generation’s immorality, foolishness and errant ways.
Henry, welcome to getting old.
Keith Cummings
Telkwa
Writer says every older generation bemoans the younger generation’s errant ways.
