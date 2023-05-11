Welcome back to The Mother

The day has finally come for the premiere on Netflix tomorrow (May 12).

It’s always exciting when Hollywood comes knocking.

A year and a half ago, Smithers was abuzz while Netflix was in town filming the Jennifer Lopez movie The Mother.

Technically it wasn’t Netflix, but a company called Great Lakes Productions that had the tenure to film, but let’s go with Netflix, because it is the giant streaming service everybody knows.

It is amazing for a small town like Smithers to catch a glimpse behind the scenes of a big-time production like this.

More so, it is great for the town both in direct economic benefits to local businesses and spin-off benefits. We’ve had three of these now in less than 20 years, which is good for tourism and the prospect of future productions coming to town.

Kudos to Tourism Smithers and the Town for their roles in attracting this kind of attention.

You might say, Smithers’ star is rising as a filming location. Who knows, maybe someday the town will even get to play itself instead of a stand-in for the Alaskan wilderness.

Here’s a little trivia aside: Smithers was once mentioned in the sitcom How I Met Your Mother.

The character Robin is reflecting on her 14th birthday when her father dumped her out of a helicopter into the northern B.C. wilderness.

“In that direction it’s all wolves and 40 kilometres that way is the mining town of Smithers,” he says. “I’d take my chances with the wolves.”

It’s now been 18 months since the cast and crew of The Mother packed up and took the Smithers footage back for processing, but the day has finally come for the premiere on Netflix tomorrow (May 12).

Before the rest of the world gets to see it, though, 325 lucky Smithereens, mostly people who were in some way associated with the production, are getting a chance to watch it at the Roi Theatre tonight (May 11).

Kudos to the film’s producers for giving us that opportunity.

It was not asked for and they were not obligated in any way to do so. Tourism Smithers executive director Gladys Atrill said the call came out of the blue.

It seems they enjoyed their time here, so hopefully they went back and told all their friends in the biz what a friendly and beautiful place this is to work and soon we will see a fourth production come to town.