Not doing a lot of walking, finding that Zoom meetings seem to be the new “thing.”

I was looking at this time of isolation as a kind of vacation, but I was wrong. Not complaining, actually, as it is good to see and hear that things are still being worked on, people are still as excited and involved as ever.

Check out the Town of Smithers Facebook page for Council meeting, June 9. There was an amazing discussion on the Rainbow crosswalk. Town received 29 letters. Also if you only want to hear the discussion rather than the entire meeting: www.soundcloud.com/smithersradio. I have uploaded it there: 2020 June 9 Council Discussion.

I was reading an article by David Suzuki and he was pretty bang on about this pandemic, calling it a “crisis for humanity”. Yet he is so positive about “our species.” All my life I have been so proud to be Canadian. Sure, it is not all good, there are some things (maybe more than “some”) I feel need changing. It is important to take the opportunity to vote, to speak up, to take care of our surroundings, our wildlife, our place on this earth. We need to look at this Covid-19 as a warning, we were getting careless with our climate, our people, our country. Time for all of us to step up.

At the Library: Summer Reading Club: Explore our Universe! Online programs to engage your child throughout the summer: Little Explorers: 3-5 years, Wednesdays, July 1 – August 12. Cool Cosmonauts: 6 – 8 years, Wednesdays, July 1 – August 12. Tween Tuesdays: 9 and up, Tuesdays, June 30 – August 11. Register at bcsrc.ca, or call the Library: 250-847-3043.

SRC Activity Bags available at the Library during open hours. Follow the Smithers Summer Reading club Facebook page for cool activity videos to special online events. Also, Munchkin Time will be Mondays, July 6-August 10, online. This is an online program for young children (newborn to 3 years). Learn new rhymes, songs, stories and fingerplays to share in the comfort of your home. Find weekly videos posted on the Library’s website, Facebook and YouTube Channel.

Rustica Bakery, Babine Lake Road (second driveway on the left) is supporting the Cycle 16 Trail Society. Every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. they put out a chest of drawers filled with fresh baked goodies. A suggested price list is on top of the chest plus an Honesty Box for payment.

Rustica then donates 25 per cent of their profit to Cycle 16. There is a planned information session at Rustica Saturday, July 27 with coffee donated, compliments of Alfie King of Reel Coffee in Telkwa. Check out Cycle 16 Facebook page for photos, information, plans, news on Cycle 16.

Check out Women’s Enterprise Centre on Facebook or www.womensenterprise.ca, phone 250-0868-3454. Find classes, information, support for businesswomen.

Closing with: Bellwether: one that takes the lead or initiative. Leader. Also, an indicator of trends.