View from the Porch

We need to look at this Covid-19 as a warning

Lorraine is inspired by David Suzuki’s article on the pandemic

Not doing a lot of walking, finding that Zoom meetings seem to be the new “thing.”

I was looking at this time of isolation as a kind of vacation, but I was wrong. Not complaining, actually, as it is good to see and hear that things are still being worked on, people are still as excited and involved as ever.

Check out the Town of Smithers Facebook page for Council meeting, June 9. There was an amazing discussion on the Rainbow crosswalk. Town received 29 letters. Also if you only want to hear the discussion rather than the entire meeting: www.soundcloud.com/smithersradio. I have uploaded it there: 2020 June 9 Council Discussion.

I was reading an article by David Suzuki and he was pretty bang on about this pandemic, calling it a “crisis for humanity”. Yet he is so positive about “our species.” All my life I have been so proud to be Canadian. Sure, it is not all good, there are some things (maybe more than “some”) I feel need changing. It is important to take the opportunity to vote, to speak up, to take care of our surroundings, our wildlife, our place on this earth. We need to look at this Covid-19 as a warning, we were getting careless with our climate, our people, our country. Time for all of us to step up.

At the Library: Summer Reading Club: Explore our Universe! Online programs to engage your child throughout the summer: Little Explorers: 3-5 years, Wednesdays, July 1 – August 12. Cool Cosmonauts: 6 – 8 years, Wednesdays, July 1 – August 12. Tween Tuesdays: 9 and up, Tuesdays, June 30 – August 11. Register at bcsrc.ca, or call the Library: 250-847-3043.

SRC Activity Bags available at the Library during open hours. Follow the Smithers Summer Reading club Facebook page for cool activity videos to special online events. Also, Munchkin Time will be Mondays, July 6-August 10, online. This is an online program for young children (newborn to 3 years). Learn new rhymes, songs, stories and fingerplays to share in the comfort of your home. Find weekly videos posted on the Library’s website, Facebook and YouTube Channel.

Rustica Bakery, Babine Lake Road (second driveway on the left) is supporting the Cycle 16 Trail Society. Every Saturday, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. they put out a chest of drawers filled with fresh baked goodies. A suggested price list is on top of the chest plus an Honesty Box for payment.

Rustica then donates 25 per cent of their profit to Cycle 16. There is a planned information session at Rustica Saturday, July 27 with coffee donated, compliments of Alfie King of Reel Coffee in Telkwa. Check out Cycle 16 Facebook page for photos, information, plans, news on Cycle 16.

Check out Women’s Enterprise Centre on Facebook or www.womensenterprise.ca, phone 250-0868-3454. Find classes, information, support for businesswomen.

Closing with: Bellwether: one that takes the lead or initiative. Leader. Also, an indicator of trends.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COLUMN: I sneezed, I coughed, so I got tested for COVID-19
Next story
Do you think B.C. should be an NHL hub?

Just Posted

‘It’s definitely a weird time’: Dual SSS valedictorians reflect on unconventional final year

Tre Schmidt and Jared Lytle shared valedictorian duties for the SSS Class of 2020 grad

Witset cannabis shop hopeful for July 3 opening

Business is planning on a soft opening to local community in fourth week of June

RDBN takes aim at firearm ban, sends letter to Trudeau expressing disapproval of OIC

Regional District voted unanimously to send letter urging Liberals to reconsider process

‘A very exciting opportunity’: Terrace and Hazelton to get new high school classes

Caledonia offers Human Performance, Hazelton introduces Cybersecurity Foundations

School District 82 trustees give back pay increase

Each school will get around $100 for student centred initiatives

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Turning down work: CERB causing issues for some B.C. restaurants

‘It’s the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered, ever, in my life.’

Mom of teen who fatally overdosed says B.C. needs treatment beds, not just involuntary holds

Rachel Staples’s 15-year-old son Elliot Eurchuk died in April 2018

Canadian pandemic fines top $13M as report says punitive approach ‘ineffective’

Quebec accounted for 77 per cent of the reported fines, while Ontario saw 18 per cent and Nova Scotia three per cent

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Daycares find unique ways to teach physical distancing to young kids

B.C. says centres must have the physical space to support distancing, and encourages outdoor play when appropriate

Baseball’s back: MLB sets 60-game schedule

Play to resume July 23 or July 24 in empty ballparks

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

Most Read