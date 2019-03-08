We need people who can bring people together

Writer calls Stewart Muir’s view on protesting divisive.

Dear Mr. Muir,

Your organization “…communicates with British Columbians about the importance of the province’s resource sectors to their personal well-being. It demonstrates how responsible development of British Columbia’s resources creates jobs and incomes…”

Despite this stated purpose, your original 3,500-word opus used the word “jobs” only three times and “employment” a bare six times. “Foreign” (as in “foreign groups”) shows up four times, “protest” 13 times and “First Nations” 20 times.

Your article [‘Flash mobs for the protest era’ published Jan. 23] is not a useful contribution to any discussion on what the future of jobs in the north could or should look like. It is not an examination of how we can ensure young people will have jobs that not only provide for their families now, but also for future generations. It is not a good-faith exploration of how resource extraction could or should be done to respect First Nations land claims while also protecting jobs and the environment. Yes, resource extraction can absolutely be done sustainably. This is not an all or nothing game.

Your article was conspiracy-laden, divisive and eminently unproductive. Do you really think that the solution to creating jobs in the north is to pit folks who depend on oil & gas, mining or forestry to pay for mortgages, hockey and university against their neighbours who want clean water, air, salmon and whales? And First Nations with unsettled land claims? Do you think that folks who work in mining, oil & gas or forestry would not *prefer* to go to work each morning knowing that they are not only contributing to the economic health of their families and this country, but also working in a manner that ensures their great-grandchildren will enjoy caribou and steelhead?

We need people who will work together to define the future and chart a path to get there. We need people who can bring people together, not drive them apart. We don’t need you. Stop it.

Tina Portman

Smithers

Previous story
Faith Matters matters to many
Next story
Kitwanga archeology example

Just Posted

Smithers fires chief administrative officer

The Town of Smithers pays out $96K to dismiss Anne Yanciw without cause

Crown wraps Ronald Fowler attempted murder case

Defence expected to call single witness, the accused, on Friday morning

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

85-year-old man killed on Soucie Avenue

34-year old woman arrested in connection with homicide investigation

Court bid for appeal denied in B.C. bear euthanizing case

Tiana Jackson discovered the black bear cub in 2016 and called a rehabilitation centre in Smithers

Fashion Fridays: 2019 spring trends

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

Woman seriously injured after intervening in fight at UBC: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

Most Read