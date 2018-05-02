We oppose the KinderMorgan pipeline. We are the children of tomorrow; we are the moms and dads of today; we are those who have worked our fingers to the bone and continue to do so; we are the old and crippled who have offered our many years of toil and dreams as a gift to this present day world.

You may call us “radicals.” The KinderMorgan pipeline situation is extremely complex, with two angry opposing sides that have little in the way of compromise. Name-calling only inflames the issue and does nothing to help us seek a solution.

In future, to all sides, please offer input that is both constructive and reflective, we need great wisdom in these upcoming days, especially from our elders and our leaders.

Keith Cummings

Telkwa