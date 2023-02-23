Walking on Main Street in Smithers is a nightmare

Deb is willing to take action to help the elderly and mobility challenged

I had a conversation with a resident (Linda), from Pioneer Place (a senior housing complex) in Smithers on Friday, about the condition of the sidewalks in town.

It made me sad, and angry at the same time.

Linda came into our offices, using a walker, to ask for a copy of a letter to the editor we published recently regarding the frustration of the writer’s inability to get around town because of the ice and snow buildup on town sidewalks. I remembered the letter, and the writer being very upset.

Linda explained she was taking the letter to a meeting at Pioneer Place.

They are hoping if they have enough residents together requesting the town take action to clear the sidewalks, maybe something would get done.

She explained she has called several times to the town offices and felt “put off.”

What she said next made my heart sink. Now before anyone misunderstands, this is how this woman feels, not what anyone said. It is the fact she feels this way that broke my heart.

Linda said, “it feels like because we are residents of Pioneer Place, people think well “they are old, they will die soon” so they don’t have to do anything.”

I was shocked. I immediately asked if that was the way she truly felt people think?

She replied a firm, “yes.”

I assured her not everyone thought that way, and people care.

But I could see her resignation to the fact that people might care, but no one is helping our elderly and mobility-restricted residents get around town.

They feel stuck at home and not cared about.

Then it struck me that not only is it restrictive to get around, but the ice on the sidewalks is dangerous.

I have fallen twice this winter on our sidewalks and hurt myself, and I know of others who have too.

So it is not rocket science to ask who is supposed to look after the sidewalks in town? The town? The store owners?

I don’t honestly know, but I hate the thought that because people can’t use the sidewalks in our town to simply go to the store, or just to get outside. Or in thinking of the possibility you might slip, fall and be injured, there are those stuck at home feeling like no one cares.

This to me, is awful. Granted, winters are the pits at the best of times to get around for most folks, but the sidewalks in town this year seem particularly bad. In the past, I’ve seen a small cart-like machine cleaning the walkways, but I haven’t seen it this year.

If it takes a letter to the editor and a column for someone to respond and help, so be it. I am asking who is supposed to, can, and will, help?

I’m ready to go round asking businesses to donate anti-ice bags of salt/chemicals to start spreading down Main Street.

I’m thinking of also going to Pioneer Place and The Meadows (another senior housing complex), and asking how I can help folks get out and around.

Even if I can escort someone uptown, we can both hang on to the walker so we can get to places and keep each other safe. Anyone else willing to help me?

You know where to contact me.