Walking on eggshells, whoah-oh, and don’t it feel bad

I am sick to death of the hyper-sensitivity people are displaying to just about everything these days.

I have said many times how balance in spirit, deeds and thoughts are important to maintain not only sanity, but some semblance of decorum in society.

I know the effects of the last three years of lockdowns, opposing philosophies, the rise of social media, have been very difficult for folks.

But what it seems to me is it has brought a kind of hyper-sensitivity with it.

Don’t get me wrong, cultural sensitivity is important. The APA (American Psychological Association) says “cultural sensitivity is awareness and appreciation of the values, norms, and beliefs characteristic of a cultural, ethnic, racial, or other group that is not one’s own, accompanied by a willingness to adapt one’s behaviour accordingly.”

Being culturally sensitive is great, being over-board sensitive to everything is not.

Examples for me would be when I talked about my husband in a column not long ago, and his absolute singular focus on hockey when his team is on, I, in jest, called myself a “hockey window” during the season.

Many others have said the same to me about their husbands during fishing season, hunting season and so on.

It is not a saying to be hurtful, we are saying it in a way to make fun of our husbands’ obsessions.

Well, sure enough two letters arrived giving me crap on how hurtful I’d been.

Get real people. And as the old saying goes, give your head a shake. People are way too sensitive these days.

Another example recently really rilled me up, when I was asked (in a very snide way) by a young person (20 or less), “well, what is your pronoun.”

This was during a discussion on how to address people.

What ran through my head and what came out of my mouth were two very different things. In response to the young person being so snide to an elder (I am over 60), I said “Mrs.”

“You may call me Mrs. Meissner,” I continued, “My name is Debby or Deb, that is how people address me.”

There is being sensitive and truly trying to learn, be informed and understand, and then there are those who are just being ridiculous and I, for one, am sick of it. I know many people who feel the same.

I care for people, I also respect people.

I also, at times, use funny sayings that most people understand in the light-hearted way I am saying them.

Not everything has to be so serious all the time.

Lighten up, relax, laugh a little. Life is hard enough, without everyone being on guard about every single thing someone does or doesn’t say.

Use common sense people, and choose your battles in a more constructive way.